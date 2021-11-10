The excitement surrounding the 22nd ranked Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers will come to Downtown Conway Saturday morning with the school’s annual Homecoming Parade led by the school’s president Dr. Michael Benson as grand marshal.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. and should wrap up by 10 a.m. so parade participants can make it back to the school for the 2 p.m. matchup against Georgia State.

The Chanticleers have been rolling this year and are ranked 22nd in Division One.

According to the school’s website, the parade will begin at Third Avenue and Powell Street, turn right onto Laurel Street and end at Laurel and Elm streets.

Behind President Benson will be an Alumni representative; Katherine Crain, the newly-crowned Miss Teal and Bronze; and the Spirit of the Chanticleer finalists. They are Diamond Gatson, Tia Mack, Zachary Redick, Gabrielle Ryder, Preston Sloop, Olivia Stringfield and Kelsey Wohlford.

Greeting President Benson and the finalists will be the Pep Band, which will be beside the grandstand in the Town Square on Laurel Street, where the parade’s judges will be located.

The University has partnered with Conway Downtown Alive, which has connected its officials with Conway businesses that are offering vehicles for the students’ floats and city vehicles to light up the parade.

Parade-goers can expect to see more than 20 student organizations whose members will create floats, or walk along the parade route. There is a competition portion of the parade, where groups will be judged on their homecoming banner and float.

Conway city officials are delighted that the CCU processional is coming to Downtown Conway.

“We’re just excited they’re interested in doing it here instead of on campus…,” Conway spokeswoman June Wood said.

She is encouraging the Conway community to come out and show their support for the Chanticleers and the University.

She says the event isn’t just for alumni; it’s for the entire Conway community to rally behind the Chanticleers.