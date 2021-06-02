Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority (Coast RTA) began offering its free shuttle service in downtown Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

The Entertainment Shuttle covers many of the attractions within the city limits of Myrtle Beach. Its route serves various shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. This helps allow visitors to stay parked at their hotels or resorts and have convenient transportation in the area.

Along the coast, it runs from the Caribbean Resort and Villas to Family Kingdom Splashes Water Park. Then, its route extends inland as far as the Ripken Experience. Other stops include Ripley's Aquarium, the Sheraton Convention Center, the Hollywood Wax Museum and Helicopter Adventures.

The shuttle begins at 9 a.m. and runs continuously until midnight, with service expected every 30 minutes. It will operate daily until Labor Day.

Passengers can track its route in real time by downloading its app at www.CoastRTARideTracker.com. A map of its route is also available at www.RideCoastRTA.com.

Coast RTA began in July of 1983 to provide transportation to people in need in Horry and Georgetown counties. Today, it has 10 fixed routes and has more than 1,900 daily commuters.