Four divers have been safely rescued off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Monday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
The divers, who had not resurfaced from a diving trip that began from a pleasure craft around noon on Sunday, were spotted by the Coast Guard at 12:45 a.m.
According to Coast Guard public affairs, an HC-130 aircraft dropped a life raft to the divers. Then, a local ship in the area were able to coordinate with the Coast Guard to be picked up. From there, a Coast Guard ship arrived and transported the four divers back to the Oak Island Coast Guard station at 6:10 a.m. and were then reunited with their family and friends.
A tweet from Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic said that the U.S. Navy assisted with the rescue and that the divers were found about 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. The divers were originally reported missing 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, according to a news release.
