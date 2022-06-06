Breastfeeding mothers now have a new safe space to privately breastfeed or pump within Conway Medical Center.

The hospital unveiled a Mamava Lactation Pod this week that will allow its staff members, visitors and members of the public to breastfeed or pump 24/7. The pod is located within CMC's main lobby and features outlets, adjustable light settings and a way to change the flow of air inside.

“We want to make sure as a community hospital we are normalizing breastfeeding,” said CMC lactation consultant Laura Baisch. “This is going to be a support system for them. [We want to let] our moms, our staff know we’re here to support our community.”

A facility that promotes breastfeeding, CMC is in the process of receiving its Baby-Friendly accreditation.

Baisch said the area that was previously provided for breastfeeding and pumping was recently renovated and the room was no longer available. They decided the lactation pod would be a “great addition” to the campus, she said.

To use the pod, mothers can download the app or scan a QR code located on the outside of the pod. From there, the app will direct them to unlocking the door or let notify the mother that the pod is occupied.

The inside is large enough for a mom to bring a small child. From the app, the mother can adjust the airflow and dim the lights.

CMC’s Mamava pod is the second one in Horry County, with another at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“We are really excited about what we’re doing,” Baisch said.

CMC delivered 1,500 babies last year, she added.

“We did the most deliveries on the Grand Strand [last year],” Baisch said. “And we want to promote our moms.”