Conway Medical Center and the city of Conway are in discussions about offering a physical therapy program at the Sports and Fitness Center.

In recent conversations, CMC has offered to pay $250,000 to the city to use its facilities for 15 years, according to city records. This would give the city roughly $16,700 per year in revenue, up from $4,100 in 2020 and $7,872 in 2022 for rentals.

But some city council members believe that CMC should put up more money.

“I think we have some negotiation because there are other PTs that would like to go in there,” said councilwoman Beth Helms.

Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and councilman Justin Jordan agreed.

“I’m offended by that amount actually,” Blain-Bellamy said.

The conversation, which happened at the city’s budget retreat this month in Aiken, sparked conversation about another emergency room facility on the other end of the city, west of the bridges.

“I want them to have a dagum emergency room over here,” councilman William Goldfinch said. “We need that on this side of the Waccamaw River.”

CMC has not announced such plans. However, McLeod Health announced in 2021 that it planned to bring a campus with numerous facilities to El Bethel Road. McLeod bought more than 70 acres off El Bethel beside the soon-to-be Whittemore Elementary School, but has not filed any applications with the city to break ground.

In a prepared statement, CMC spokesperson Allyson Floyd said the medical center is in the early stages of discussions with the city about potential partnership opportunities to “continue creating happier, healthier lives in our community.”

“For all of our 95-year history, CMC has been proud to offer healthcare services to those in the City of Conway and surrounding areas,” Floyd said in the prepared statement. “In addition to exploring opportunities with the City of Conway, our renovations of the 15,000 square foot space in the Gateway Plaza II near Walmart are ongoing. We will provide primary care and other specialty services there to bring convenience of care to patients on the west side of Conway.”