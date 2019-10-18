Tammy Sherman had a great time on the dance floor at the Conway Medical Center’s first Harvest of Hope on Thursday night, a free Cancer Survivor celebration event at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation.
“I love it … it encourages me to want to do more for cancer survivors,” Sherman said.
CMC Media Relations Specialist Allyson Floyd said that the celebration was a culmination of a lot of new developments for the hospital system.
“It’s in conjunction with the opening of our new Cancer Center - just a fun family night,” Floyd said.
Sherman, who worked at Conway Medical Center for 21 years as a dietary supervisor, said that her faith in God kept her going through her bout with Stage 3c breast cancer.
She went through 12 weeks of chemotherapy and 12 weeks of radiation, and has now been cancer-free for four years.
The band Tru Sol lit up the stage at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation through the evening, as hundreds of cancer survivors and their families took advantage of the free admission to the farm in honor of the event.
The farm featured a long list of activities for the whole family to enjoy for the evening, including a hay wagon ride, animal feeding, a petting zoo, an 80-foot giant slide, a kiddie play area, corn hole, a pumpkin patch and a 6.5-acre corn maze.
Food for the free event was provided by Crafty Rooster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.