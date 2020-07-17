Longtime state House Rep. Alan Clemmons is set to resign from public office.
"It has been one of the great blessings of my life, and a singular honor, to serve and represent my neighbors and friends of Myrtle Beach and Briarcliffe Acres since having first been elected in the year 2002 to the South Carolina General Assembly," wrote the Republican in a letter to S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas.
Clemmons has served as chairman of the state House’s rules committee and on the ways and means committee ahead of Friday's announcement. He was also the American Legislative Exchange Council’s national board chairman last year.
He recently defeated fellow attorney Case Brittain in the June 9 Republican primary and faced no opposition heading into November’s general election.
Brittain said he once again plans to run for the District 107 seat and hopes to build on the foundation Clemmons has established in Columbia.
“My vision hasn’t changed,” he said.
In his letter, Clemmons said he will continue to focus on his duties at his law firm.
"After nearly eighteen years of service, I am proud of the legacy that I leave behind and grateful to you, our House and Senate colleagues, and our staff, who have empowered my effectiveness in establishing that legacy," he stated.
"Together, we have increased the scrutiny of, and confidence in, elections; we have decreased taxes and government fees; and we have removed regulatory hurdles to empower successful small businesses.
"I also fondly recall our legislature, in a blaze of nonpartisan support, and leading dozens of other states in demonstrating tangible support four our state's, and country's great ally and trading partner, Israel, by refusing to open our state's doors of commerce to those businesses that support economic boycotts of the Jewish nation.
"Our legislature has stood tall among our sister states time, and time again, in support of Israel and against anti-Semitism."
