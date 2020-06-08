Two lawyers are set to square off for a seat in the state House of Representatives serving the Myrtle Beach area.
State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, is challenged by Case Brittain, who has not held political office. The two Republicans are both on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary.
In seeking reelection, Clemmons, a real estate attorney and law firm manager who has served in the House since 2003, said he hopes to represent his constituents.
“Public service is at my core. I attribute it a lot to the way I was brought up,” the Myrtle Beach native said, adding his time as a Boy Scout taught him what it means to serve others, and committing to help the community is a credo he’s carried throughout his life.
Clemmons said that during his time in office, he’s worked to protect the state’s electoral system and boost its security. He’s been involved with efforts to obtain new voting machines.
Since he began serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, Clemmons has been in a position to assist the Grand Strand with fiscal needs. He was able to establish a recurring funding source for 10 new police officers in the city of Myrtle Beach through a proviso to the state budget.
Also, Clemmons said he was thrilled to be part of the Capital Improvements Joint Bond Review Committee charged with deciding where new nursing homes would be in South Carolina.
Over the last year, three nursing homes have been approved for the state, including one for veterans located in Horry County. Through the state budget, a $47 million match required for federal funding was attained.
Looking forward, Clemmons said if he is reelected, he wants to address violence in Myrtle Beach, particularly during the peak tourism season.
He pointed to a spate of recent shootings in the Ocean Boulevard area, saying the issue should be tackled by all elected officials in the region.
“It’s a serious situation,” Clemmons said, “one we all need to be focused on.”
Tourism in Myrtle Beach is crucial to both the local and state economy, he added.
Clemmons said he’s had discussions with Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune and city council members, in addition to colleagues in the General Assembly, about different ideas. He also spoke to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott about the problem.
“We have a duty to provide safety and security for our visitors to the Grand Strand,” Clemmons said. “We’ve got to take that duty seriously and respond accordingly.”
Brittain
Born in Columbia, Brittain — of the firm Brittain Law — has lived in Myrtle Beach since he was 5 years old. His grandfather,a preacher, helped give him a foundation rooted in strong faith and compassion.
Brittain said acting as a legislator is another way to give back to the area that raised him and that he calls home.
“I’ve always felt a need to serve the community,” Brittain said, adding he has been involved with youth sports programs, helping to coach his son’s teams. “I want to be able to give back to the Grand Strand and my district as much as I can.”
Having served as a criminal defense attorney for 13 years, Brittain, is looking to take the analytical skills he’s picked up as a lawyer to the state’s capital. When it comes to working to get disputes settled during mediations, he’s typically his firm’s go-to person, and he noted he has a knack for building relation- ships.
Brittain wants to improve local roads, strengthen the area’s economy and make education even stronger in Horry County.
If elected, he vows to be transparent and listen to community mem-ers’ concerns.
Additionally, he hopes to help “re- energize” downtown Myrtle Beach and work to make it a family-friendly atmosphere, praising The Market Common as a “great example.”
“Going to Columbia is the best way to do that,” he said.
