There won’t be a swingers club building in Myrtle Beach, but the applicant said the club has been misrepresented.
“Move to deny” was spoken simultaneously by Myrtle Beach City Council members Mike Lowder and Mary Jeffcoat.
The proposal was to define a “members-only swing club” and to allow it in the wholesale manufacturing district of the city. The city’s planning commission denied the request earlier in the month.
The city council voted unanimously to deny the request Tuesday.
Amber Amour said the club would have been similar to You Know Where in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
“I do believe the listing of members only swing club has been misrepresented and been misstated,” she told the city council. “It’s actually an adult social club.”
She said the club would be similar to other nightclubs in the city.
“We are not here to provide a swingers club, as it states, as it has been proposed to you all. It is strictly an adult social club that is only open eight nights a month and it would allow for members to come in as couples.”
She said the couples could bring their own beverages into the building.
“They would allow for social entertainment of dancing and nothing but a big party,” Amour said. “Providing that if they decide to go to a back room, that is up to them and there are private rooms provided for that. It is not like we are asking you to come in and say, ‘Would you like to go and swing with me?’ It’s not like that and I believe it is being misrepresented in that aspect.”
You Know Where owner Chris Abram had told the planning commission his 12,000-square-foot private club has rooms for socializing and rooms for sex. He said there’s a sign just inside the entrance stating “nudity nightly.”
He had said his hope was to open a club in Myrtle Beach that would take the swingers gatherings out of the hotel ballrooms and into a more appropriate private setting. He had said the building would not have a sign and he would not advertise to draw people to the business.
He said the North Carolina club has about 28,000 members with many coming from Myrtle Beach.
The planning commission denied the request based on it not supporting a “family-friendly” atmosphere and the difficulty in enforcing the operating restrictions. The commission also stated the city code only relates to “uses” of businesses rather than “users” as specified in the members-only definition.
In the proposal, Abram provided the city with a description of what the $10 annual membership fee includes. He listed free water and soft drinks, free food, free use of lockers, access to private rooms and use of all club rooms and equipment. It also includes chances to win door prizes such as trips to Myrtle Beach, California, Miami and Jamaica.
City council members did not discuss the request before the denial vote.
After the planning commission denied the request, Abram said he was looking for an isolated location outside of the city limits in Horry County.
But that’s not likely to happen either, said Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore.
Moore said the county’s planning commission had been contacted and the parties were told that type of business isn’t allowed under county regulations.
Charles D. Perry contributed to this story.
