The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked vaping to more than 1,900 cases of a mysterious lung disease over the past six months. At least 39 people have died since the outbreak began. The illness is marked by chest pain, shortness of breath and vomiting, and it has largely affected young people. The vast majority of cases, almost 80 per cent, involve e-cigarette users younger than 35, and another 15 per cent are younger than 18. E-cigarette manufacturers have advertised their products as a better option for adult smokers who are already hooked on nicotine.

