In a year ravaged by COVID-19, Myrtle Beach’s economy wasn’t immune to negative impacts.
Some of those effects were felt during the fiscal year that ended June 30, according to Michelle Shumpert, the city’s director of financial management and reporting.
Despite the strain on its budget, the city council passed its current $193.7 budget without a property tax increase. The 2020-21 fiscal year budget is about $7.8 million or 3.8% less than last year.
When speaking on the general fund (the chief operating fund of the city) for the previous budget, Shumpert noted business license revenue decreased by 5%, or $1,317,617.
“I think a lot of it really had to do with the uncertainty of the economy right now and businesses reluctant to renew until they really could see where we’re going to end up,” she said in an overview to the city council at a special meeting Tuesday.
Some city tax figures saw big drop-offs in the prior budget, too, including the local accommodations tax, which fell 56.1% or $669,000 in the general fund and the hospitality fee dropping 52.1% or $1,742,000.
Also, in regard to the general fund, the statewide accommodations tax collected in the city fell 14.4% or $985,900.
Even police fines (9.8% decrease or $49,683) and drug forfeitures (62.8% drop or $173,814) were affected by the pandemic, and officials said those figures didn’t really begin to decline until around the spring.
The baseball stadium and Whispering Pines Golf Course saw no operating revenue due to the coronavirus during the ‘19-20 fiscal year.
Charges for services also fell, including recreation revenue (15.1% or $185,519) park and shelter rental revenue (26.8% or $10,798) and ambulance revenue (3.3% or $34,316.)
However, not everything Shumpert reported was negative.
She said property tax revenue increased by 2.3% or $1,696,416 in the general fund with the tourism development fee also increasing by 16.2% or $727,610.
Additionally, at year-end, Myrtle Beach had $191,006,163 in outstanding bonds payable and capital lease obligations. That’s a 4.9% decrease compared to last year’s total of $200,935,325.
On June 30, the city’s governmental funds reported combined fund balances of $77,292,789. That’s up $4,864,296 compared to the previous year.
And cemetery revenue jumped 43.7% with Shumpert noting rising interest in Ocean Woods Cemetery and folks wanting to spend “eternity” in Myrtle Beach
