Loris officials hope a Camden-based accounting firm can catch the city up on its overdue audits and clear the way for the city to pursue critical grants.

Loris City Council voted unanimously last week to enter into a contract with Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, LLP, to speed up the process of completing the city’s past-due audits.

During the council meeting, officials said the audits would be finished by the fall.

The oldest past-due audit dates back to fiscal year 2016-17, followed by fiscal years ending in 2018, 2019 and 2020. According to the contract, the city will spend no more than $18,000 per fiscal year. This could amount up to $72,000 for four years by the end of the process, plus an additional $36,000 should the city hire this firm for its audits for the fiscal years ending in 2021 and 2022.

“It’s a great thing to finally feel like we are moving forward,” said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. “I’m just really excited about getting started after it being postponed from COVID and tax season.”

The city is still under contract with the Georgetown firm Harper, Poston & Moree and will still use the firm on an as-needed basis.

The Camden firm is being hired to speed up the process and be more hands-on, said city clerk Keith Massey.

“They are [being] brought in just to catch us up at this point,” Massey said, adding a team of accountants will be working with the city on a daily basis until the job is done. “They aren’t leaving until they have everything we need” to complete the audits.

Loris has listed fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 in the contract in the event officials decide to use the firm for those audits. If so, those audits should be complete by December, city officials said.

The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office has withheld about $202,000 from the city because of its late audits for fiscal years ending in 2016 through 2019. Funds for fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 will not be withheld, according to the treasurer’s office.