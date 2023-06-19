The city of Loris will not have its 2023-24 budget finalized before the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

Instead, the city is passing a continuing resolution, according to city attorney Kenneth Moss.

“The City could have passed a budget prior to now but has elected not to while we continue to improve the budget,” he said. “With the change in the accounting software and available tools, the creation of a new chart of accounts, and with the unknowns in the state budget (which has not yet been adopted) and ongoing efforts to make the best predictions that we can, the City has just not finalized everything.”

The city will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. July 10 at city hall prior to the finalization of the budget.

As of now, according to documents provided by the city, Loris could be working with $3,796,139 in the general operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. And the city could be working with $3,944,089 in total revenues and expenditures.

This proposed budget does not include a tax increase, so the current millage rate could remain at 110.8, or $110.80 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

This means that property taxes on a $100,000 home would remain at $443.20.

The proposed budget shows an increase in trash pick-up, which is contracted through Jordan Waste.

Trash fees could go up from about $26 to $28 per month.

The police department budget could see about a $155,000 increase from last year, largely due to incentive pay, according to interim city administrator Clay Young, and the fire department could see about a $40,000 increase from last year’s budget.

The final reading of the budget could happen right after the public hearing on July 10.