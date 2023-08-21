Motoring may soon be a little smoother in Loris, after the city received more than $1.5 million from the Horry County Transportation Committee on Aug. 8.
The money, requested by Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson, will be used for repaving parts of six two-lane streets and roads in the city limits.
Harrelson said the work is much-needed, and that some of the roads haven’t been repaved in many years.
“They’ve got potholes and cracks and … need redoing,” he said. “Loris needs all the help it can get with roads.”
Harrelson said he went to the HCTC with a prioritized list of “30-plus streets” that need work, a mix of roads owned by the city, county and state. The six that were chosen are all secondary state routes doubling as city streets.
Streets to be paved include Meeting Street from Liberty Street to Casey Street; Church Street from Meeting Street to Cox Road; Spring Street from Cox Road to Prospect Road; Bell Street from Pinewood Drive to Main Street; Triangle Street from Walnut Street to Blanton Street; and Fox Glenn from Fox Bay Road to the cul-de-sac.
The money comes from state gasoline tax receipts distributed to South Carolina counties to pay for local transportation improvement projects. Loris lacks the resources to conduct extensive repaving projects on its own.
The mayor thanked HCTC Chairman George Vereen and other committee members for their assistance. He said Loris hasn’t received a lot of HCTC funding in the past, adding “this is by far the best grant ever.”
"The council and staff of Loris look forward to working with the committee to improve our roads in Loris,” Harrelson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.