The city of Loris is one step closer to purchasing roughly 38 acres for $150,000 off Heritage Road to expand its recreational facilities.

City council voted unanimously this month to move forward with the purchase and close on the property in March. It’s currently in the stage of being surveyed.

“I’m real excited about it,” said Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson. “It’s going to be a tremendous asset to the city.”

The property, currently owned by the Heniford family under DOH LLC, is made up of multiple parcels on the west side of Heritage Road, just off Highway 9, according to Horry County online land records. However, when the property is bought by the city, the multiple parcels will be consolidated into one.

Kenneth Moss, Loris city attorney, said the city negotiated a purchase price of $5,000 per acre for just under 30 acres of uplands — for an estimated purchase price of $150,000 — and about nine acres of wetlands would be donated to the city.

Moss said the acreages and purchase price are subject to change as the city navigates through the due diligence process.

The city is hoping to build a gymnasium and create three to four soccer and football fields, Harrelson said.

But the property won’t solely be used for recreational purposes.

“It’s a dual purpose piece of property — something we can use for stormwater retention,” Harrelson said.

The hope is the property can prevent flooding in the nearby Forest Drive area.

“And indirectly we can help places like Maple Street, too, because it all flows to the same area,” Harrelson added.

Though the timeline for constructing a gymnasium is undetermined at this time, Harrelson said he hopes the city can begin using the property right away after the city closes.

“I would like to see some beautification taking place on it immediately,” he said. “I would hope within a year we are sitting on G.”