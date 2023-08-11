The City of Loris is working hard to become a dry community, but it’s not banning booze. The city is awaiting word on a grant to help improve stormwater drainage, and has joined the American Flood Coalition organization for tips and assistance on dealing with the ongoing flooding during storms.

Interim City Administrator Clay Young told city council Monday, Aug. 7, that he hopes to hear this month if the city will receive a South Carolina Office of Resilience grant of over $3 million.

The money would be used to clean ditches, install culverts, build retention ponds and conduct other work to “help us deal with flooding issues and hurricanes,” Young said in an interview. The city applied for the grant in May.

Mayor Todd Harrelson said flooding problems after heavy rains exist in the Fox Bay, Forest Drive, Maple Street and other areas of the city.

Young said receipt of the grant would “be a big opportunity to address a lot of these different issues."

By joining the flood coalition, Harrelson said the city would gain access to experts and allies in its attempt to obtain money to permanently solve the problems. He said government, military, businesses and communities “come together to advocate solutions for local flooding” in the organization.

Another big grant, this one to rehab aging sewer lines in the city, is already in the bag.

Loris will receive more than $5.3 million for the work through the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program. The city has issued a formal Request for Qualifications from engineering firms to design the project, and Young said the council could choose an engineer in September.

Young said that $4.5 million will be spent on the sanitary sewage system.

Another $300,000 will be used to purchase and install another 1,250 electronic water meters, which allow workers to read the meter simply by driving by the house or business.

Young said the electronic meters provide a “more accurate, faster reading,” reducing labor costs and assuring that customers are properly billed. The city already has 450 of the electronic meters in use, and the grant will allow the city to switch entirely to electronic water meters.