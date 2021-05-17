Loris City Council plans to increase police pay and fill some of the city's long-vacant department head positions in the next budget, but officials don't expect to raise property taxes.
The $3.1 million spending plan is a 2% decrease from the current budget, which runs through June 30. City officials met Saturday to discuss the government's financial state.
“We are getting where we need to be after a few years of being behind,” Mayor Todd Harrelson said, noting the city will have upcoming audits. Past audits have been a challenge due to records being destroyed during Hurricane Florence in 2018.
In the upcoming budget, which begins July 1, the city's reserves would increase to about $1,470,000. That figure is up from the current year-to-date figure of about $826,000 as of May 15.
Revenues are expected to increase by nearly $1.2 million or 34%. Many of the city’s year-to-date expenditures are significantly lower than what was budgeted for this fiscal year.
The differences are due to employee turnover and multiple vacant positions, said Keith Massey, Loris’s interim clerk. The city has also tightened expenditures across all departments and closely watched spending due to the “uncertainty” of the future and COVID-19 impacts, Massey said.
City officials have proposed a $2.1 million water and sewer budget, with projections of having about $48,600 in surplus by the end of the upcoming fiscal year.
Compensation for the mayor and council will not change in the next fiscal year.
The city is looking to hire a recreation director, a public works director, a utility billing clerk and a water and sewer technician. The city administrator and clerk of court positions are also vacant. The proposed budget allows for all vacant positions to be filled.
Harrelson said he is pleased with the proposed spending plan and noted the city needs to fill positions to continue day-to-day operations.
“You have to have a full staff, a full working staff of employees to keep up the city and keep the citizens safe,” he said.
The city has budgeted about $1.4 million in anticipation of funds from the American Rescue Plan, which could help the city with spending from infrastructure to salaries impacted by COVID-19, Massey said.
City council is expected to meet at least twice more over the next month to discuss the proposal further and vote on the final budget.
Police, fire departments
A large portion of the overall budget goes to the police department. The city has proposed a nearly $954,200 budget for police.
Though the recommended figure is about $14,000 less than what’s budgeted in the current fiscal year, the department has spent just $664,500 year to date.
Police Chief Gary Buley said he would like to offer “across the board” raises for everyone within the police department.
“The biggest things that are in here this year are trying to get our guys some raises,” he said, noting the importance of offering competitive pay. “Officers are tough to get right now.”
The city is also looking to create a $20,000 budget for a victim’s advocate.
Nearly $531,000 of the police department’s budget is for salaries and overtime.
A nearly 4.2% increase was proposed for the fire department’s budget, bringing the total expenditures to $241,122 for the upcoming fiscal year. The majority of fire department spending is budgeted for compensation.
Planning, zoning and code enforcement
The city is looking to budget more for salaries in the planning department, raising the compensation budget from $16,320 currently to $62,600. The overall proposed budget is $106,600 — a 129% increase.
The increase in salaries would double the budget for benefits and also increase the budget for meetings and training.
Water and sewer budget
The city is looking to adjust its water and sewer budget from $3.3 million currently to $2.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city has spent $1.6 million during the current operating budget and has seen $1.8 million in revenues.
Proposed budgets for additional departments, spendings:
- The recreation department would see a nearly $17,000 decrease in its budget. The overall proposed budget for the department is $298,455. The city has spent $161,622 this fiscal year.
- The sanitation department’s budget would decrease from $545,227 to about $486,448. The city has spent $452,152 thus far in the current budget.
- The city has proposed to budget $28,695 for its city attorney, which is a nearly 45% increase from the current budget.
- The street department’s budget is decreasing by about 14% to $455,182.
