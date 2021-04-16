The city of Loris is hiring.

After multiple vacancies during the past several months, city council has made moves to hire open positions and appoint employees as interim.

“I’m happy that we are moving ahead with our hiring process,” Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said on Friday. “It has been a lot of extra work on the employees we have, but we all buckled up together and did what we had to do to make it work. It'll be nice to have a full staff and move forward.”

Council voted unanimously Thursday night to appoint Jenna Santiago to interim treasurer and Keith Massey to interim city clerk. Council also approved the city to list job openings for vacant positions, which include water clerk, public works director and recreation director.

The amount of time Santiago and Massey will serve in interim positions is unknown.

Most recently, the city’s recreation director and water clerk positions went vacant this month and the clerk position became vacant in February. The treasurer job has been vacant since June and the public work director position became vacant in October.

“I’m just pleased that we are moving forward,” Harrelson said. “We hadn’t missed anything, we just had to do a lot of extra work ourselves.”