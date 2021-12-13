The city of Loris will soon have a full time recreation director after a months-long search that previously drew criticism from some city council members.

Loris City Council voted unanimously Dec. 6 to hire Tim Zeltwanger as the new recreation director.

Zeltwanger, who is is expected to start in January, is currently a teacher with Horry County Schools, according to his resume. He has worked with HCS since 2004 as an elementary, middle and virtual teacher. Zeltwanger has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Flagler College and a master's degree in reading and math from Walden University.

The recreation director position became vacant earlier this year after the resignation of the former director. Recently, city employee Woody Hinson was filling in as Loris’s interim recreation director. At last week’s meeting, Hinson was named the city’s field supervisor.

Hinson and Loris resident Jamie Johnson were finalists for the position, according to city officials.

The hiring process for a new rec director drew criticism during the summer from council members who said they weren’t involved in the process and who did not agree with the mayor-led hiring process. In fact, the city hired a longtime Horry County parks and recreation employee for the Loris rec director position in July, but council did not hold a public vote to approve the hiring. After accepting the job, the soon-to-be employee said he would not be taking the job due to personal reasons, city officials said at the time.

That particular hiring decision was managed by Mayor Todd Harrelson, which frustrated councilmen Michael Suggs, Lewis Hardee and Carroll Padgett.

“That should not happen,” Padgett said following the first hiring. “We ought to be aware of everything that goes on in the city. Council is supposed to make all decisions.”

Harrelson defended the decision at the time, saying he spends 40 to 50 hours a week filling in as the city still has not filled the city administrator position.