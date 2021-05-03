The city of Loris saw an increase in crime from March to April, according to the police department’s monthly activity report.

Incidents that increased month over month include car break-ins, burglaries at businesses, drug activity, malicious damage and traffic stops.

“I guess you could say it’s not going crazy up, but it’s up a little bit,” said Loris Police Chief Gary Buley.

The city also saw an increase in the “other calls” category, which includes checks on businesses.

Traffic stops and other calls, Buley said, likely rose due to the weather getting warmer and more tourists passing through the area on their way to the Grand Strand. He also added that most of the drug activity was found at traffic stops.

Buley said the auto break-ins were likely linked to a suspect being released from jail who is normally “responsible” for break-ins.

Police have not made any arrests following burglaries at two businesses in the city.

Incident type March 2021 April 2021 Accidents 18 15 Alarms 20 22 Assaults 8 5 Auto B&E 0 6 Burglaries 0 2 Domestic Violence 2 3 Criminal Sexual Conduct 0 0 Drug Activity 11 15 Homicide 1 0 Juvenile Cases 0 4 Larceny 7 8 Malicious Damage 1 3 Robbery 0 0 Shoplifting 3 2 Other Calls 619 758 Traffic Stops 136 184 Total 826 1,027

The Loris Fire Department had a total of 149 calls in April, according to the city. EMS calls made up the majority of those with 91 for the month (about 61% of the overall calls for April). The city also saw 25 fire calls, 18 service calls and one hazmat call.