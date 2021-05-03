The city of Loris saw an increase in crime from March to April, according to the police department’s monthly activity report.
Incidents that increased month over month include car break-ins, burglaries at businesses, drug activity, malicious damage and traffic stops.
“I guess you could say it’s not going crazy up, but it’s up a little bit,” said Loris Police Chief Gary Buley.
The city also saw an increase in the “other calls” category, which includes checks on businesses.
Traffic stops and other calls, Buley said, likely rose due to the weather getting warmer and more tourists passing through the area on their way to the Grand Strand. He also added that most of the drug activity was found at traffic stops.
Buley said the auto break-ins were likely linked to a suspect being released from jail who is normally “responsible” for break-ins.
Police have not made any arrests following burglaries at two businesses in the city.
Incident type
March 2021
April 2021
Accidents
18
15
Alarms
20
22
Assaults
8
5
Auto B&E
0
6
Burglaries
0
2
Domestic Violence
2
3
Criminal Sexual Conduct
0
0
Drug Activity
11
15
Homicide
1
0
Juvenile Cases
0
4
Larceny
7
8
Malicious Damage
1
3
Robbery
0
0
Shoplifting
3
2
Other Calls
619
758
Traffic Stops
136
184
Total
826
1,027
The Loris Fire Department had a total of 149 calls in April, according to the city. EMS calls made up the majority of those with 91 for the month (about 61% of the overall calls for April). The city also saw 25 fire calls, 18 service calls and one hazmat call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.