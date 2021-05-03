City of Loris

The city of Loris saw an increase in crime from March to April, according to the police department’s monthly activity report.

Incidents that increased month over month include car break-ins, burglaries at businesses, drug activity, malicious damage and traffic stops.

“I guess you could say it’s not going crazy up, but it’s up a little bit,” said Loris Police Chief Gary Buley.

The city also saw an increase in the “other calls” category, which includes checks on businesses.

Traffic stops and other calls, Buley said, likely rose due to the weather getting warmer and more tourists passing through the area on their way to the Grand Strand. He also added that most of the drug activity was found at traffic stops.

Buley said the auto break-ins were likely linked to a suspect being released from jail who is normally “responsible” for break-ins.

Police have not made any arrests following burglaries at two businesses in the city.

Incident type

March 2021

April 2021

Accidents

18

15

Alarms

20

22

Assaults

8

5

Auto B&E

0

6

Burglaries

0

2

Domestic Violence

2

3

Criminal Sexual Conduct

0

0

Drug Activity

11

15

Homicide

1

0

Juvenile Cases

0

4

Larceny

7

8

Malicious Damage

1

3

Robbery

0

0

Shoplifting

3

2

Other Calls

619

758

Traffic Stops

136

184

Total

826

1,027

The Loris Fire Department had a total of 149 calls in April, according to the city. EMS calls made up the majority of those with 91 for the month (about 61% of the overall calls for April). The city also saw 25 fire calls, 18 service calls and one hazmat call.

Hannah Strong Oskin is a native of Pawleys Island and a graduate of Winthrop University. She enjoys writing, reading and being outside.

