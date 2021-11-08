The city of Conway is expected to receive a $1 million grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority to fund a $9 million wastewater infrastructure project that will help during natural disasters and heavy rain events, the city announced Monday.

The funds will be used for the Crabtree Force Main project and the construction of the Park Hill Pump Station. The project, which is already underway, is expected to be complete by August 2024.

John Rogers, deputy city administrator and grant coordinator, said the city is thankful to the SCRIA for its continued investment in Conway’s infrastructure upgrades.

“This grant provides continued critical funding to the city of Conway to upgrade our sewer system to handle the level of growth we’ve seen over the past few decades,” Rogers said. “This project is critical to any future economic development and is equally important for us to continue providing the level of service our residents and business owners expect.”

The city announced earlier this year that it was awarded $6 million worth of initial funding for the project, which is projected to cost $9 million.

The next steps of the project are to procure qualified firms to complete the project, according to the city.

The two parts to the proposed project include upgrades to Crabtree Pump Station near Mill Pond Road in the Crabtree Swamp area and a new pump station off Church Street in the Park Hill area.

The Crabtree Pump Station was identified as the most critical water and sewer infrastructure project for the city, according to city officials. The pump station handles about one third of the city’s population and the flow from the entire city of Loris, Town of Aynor and parts of North Myrtle Beach.

“The current wastewater infrastructure is operating inadequately at levels above capacity,” the city said in a release Monday. “When disaster strikes, the effects are devastating on this already strained infrastructure.”