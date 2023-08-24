Conway City Council should know in one week if the city’s bid of $200,000 will be enough to purchase the former Bank of America building on Conway’s Main Street.
The bid was submitted to JLL, the management company that is handling the sale of the vacant building at 424 Main St. in Conway.
Built in 1953, the brick building stands near Conway’s Visitor Center.
Council took its vote to make an offer on the Bank of America building after an executive session held during council’s Aug. 7 meeting and has been tight lipped since then about why the city is interested in the building and what purposes they might have in mind for it.
However, City Administrator Adam Emrick said that the city is very interested in the three parking lots that surround the building.
The three include one just behind the building, one across Kingston Street behind the building and a portion of the parking at a nearby building, according to public records.
The total package is .6 acres with the finished area of the bank at 8,734 square feet.
Other land is valued at $167,790 with the building valued at $460,673, for a total value of $628,483, according to public records.
The bank, along with its ATM, closed in 2021 after about 70 years. There are two remaining Bank of America ATMs in the Conway area.
In 2021, Eliza Murphy, the bank’s vice president of media relations, said the Conway bank’s closing wasn’t unique, but was part of a nationwide trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also at the time, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she knew of at least two businesses that she thought might be interested in the property, but the building has remained vacant.
Murphy said at the time that the bank planned to sell the building as soon as it concluded its move.
The bank began as Peoples National Bank before becoming C&S National Bank and then Nations Bank before joining Bank of America.
JLL’s website, where the company is taking its bids, shows properties that are for sale around the United States. The Conway bank is among 40 that are listed as Prime Banking Center Buildings for Sale. The properties are scattered across the country in places that include Tacoma, Washington, Alexandria, Virginia, Winthrop, Massachusetts, and Oakland, California.
Council’s vote to buy the building was unanimous.
The website states that Takara Morris is handling the Conway sale for JLL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.