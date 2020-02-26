Both Conway Fire Department Sgt. Brian Cummings and Engineer Phillip Moore said their most frightening moment as firefighters came at their very first official fire after training was over.
“It’s an adrenaline rush and a fear all at the same time, because you’ve never done it before,” Moore said. “The more [situations] you get [in], the more you do, the more you get comfortable.”
The next scariest thing, Cummings said, is being in charge for the first time, and making sure everyone gets home safely.
“There are those situations where your ‘spidey-senses’ kick in and you start to get that tingling feeling like ‘I don’t know about this, we might need to think about this one a little bit, might need to change the tactic.’ I approach every call with same mindset – want to make sure I go home and the people I work with go home at the end of the day,” Moore said.
It’s that attitude that helped pave the way for both men to be honored during a recent Conway Fire Department ceremony, with Moore being recognized as the Samuel E. Hendrick Firefighter of the Year, and Cummings receiving the Tony D. Hendrick Fire Officer of the Year honor.
City Fire Chief Le Hendrick said the nominees for these awards are reviewed by an awards committee and selected based on set award requirements.
Hendrick said both men are assets to the department.
Moore, Hendrick said, is a dedicated firefighter and leader to other young firefighters. He is dependable and always looking for ways to improve not only himself but also the department.
Hendrick said Cummings is a second-generation firefighter who grew up in the fire service and in the Conway Fire family. He has always been a dedicated employee and has grown into his role as an officer well, Hendrick said.
“I am proud of both of them,” Hendrick said.
Moore began his career with Conway’s Fire Department in 2018 when his wife, Kelly Moore, accepted her job as Horry County’s public information officer, and the couple moved to the area.
He had been dousing fires since the age of 17 as a volunteer firefighter in the upstate.
After that, he began a 12-year stint as a paid firefighter with the Gantt district in the Greenville area.
Moore was surprised by his award, but had an idea he might have been the winner.
“Halfway through the story I realized who got it,” Moore said. “I’m not big on accolades and awards and stuff. Just doing the job everyday is fulfillment. I don’t need merits …”
He loves his job, and truly enjoys serving his community. When he lived in Greenville, he worked for a different district than the one he lived in.
“[I’m] actually serving the community I live in,” Moore said. “When I started volunteering, the city we lived in didn’t have a volunteer fire department, so I had to go to the city next door…I never had the opportunity to live and work in the same community. I’m actually taking care of my home now.”
Moore said he and his wife and their two Boykin Spaniels enjoy relaxing during their time off, exploring Horry County and taking their dogs to Riverfront Park to let them swim.
Sgt. Cummings has lived in Conway all of his life, saying everyone knows what he means when he says he grew up near The Freeze fast food restaurant “where the Christmas lights are” every year.
He started with the Conway Fire Department at the ripe old age of 15, when he was a cadet in the department’s Fire Explorer program.
In August 2010, he was hired full time and has been there ever since.
Cummings said he was honored, but humbled by the award, saying he was not up for awards and just likes to come to work everyday and do his job.
“My dad was a [volunteer] fireman here for 10 years…it’s kind of a family thing,” Cummings said.
Like Moore, getting his crew back to their own families safely is top priority.
“I need to make sure they go home at the end of the day. I want to go home the next day and I want everyone else to, too. I don’t want nobody getting hurt,” Cummings said.
His wife is a nurse at Conway Medical Center, and together they have a 3-year-old and a 1-year old.
“My days off are with them. I don’t have time for much else,” he said, noting that sometimes with their schedules it is hard to be together as a family.
His wife has weekends off, he said, but most of the time they don’t get a weekend off at the same time.
Both Moore and Cummings praised their spouses for their support.
“It takes a very strong woman, a strong partner, to put up with our work schedule and keep the family in line. If we didn’t have strong spouses in this job…I don’t know what I’d do,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.