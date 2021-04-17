Although there are no timelines at the moment, the S.C. Department of Transportation is already working on three of the road/intersection projects in Conway’s updated transportation element.
Pete Poore with the SCDOT says one of the projects that the State has already studied and begun to design will make life easier for people heading to Whittemore Park Middle School.
The project calls for traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 378 and Sixteenth Avenue, hanging from mast arms, and pedestrian crosswalks painted in piano-key style. The two curb cuts at Brown Street/U.S. 378 and Rhue Street/U.S. 378 are closed according to the project that will create one new curb cut and that road, with sidewalks, will align Sixteenth Avenue with WPMS.
Poore says it’s too early to know exactly how this intersection will be changed, but the plan is one that’s under consideration.
The State has also allowed funding and has been studying for more than a year now, the Perimeter Road that will run from El Bethel Road at U.S. 378 to U.S. 701 South. Some homeowners along the route are already hearing from SCDOT officials about buying their property. One phase of the project will run through a part of Sandridge Park.
The Conway Perimeter Road Phase II project, part of the Ride III Program, will impact the Sandridge Community Park by crossing the southern-most portion of the park. Impacts from the proposed road extension include the basketball courts, playground and one picnic shelter, according to information provided by Horry County. The County is seeking community input to help mitigate these impacts and plan for their replacement with desired amenities.
The survey will be available through April 16. Paper copies of the survey are available for pick up at the Horry County Planning & Zoning Department in the Horry County Government & Justice Center at 1301 Second Ave. in Conway.
The widening of U.S. 701 to S.C. 22 is also included in Ride III.
Other projects, partly within Conway, already underway as far as design and study, are U.S. 501 Corridor Improvements and Gardner Lacy/Myrtle Ridge Drive to S.C. 544 (RIDE III), according to Poore.
The transportation element, which the city has been working on for about one year, is part of the Comprehensive Plan that is revisited and updated every ten years in accordance with state law.
It includes every element of transportation including bicycle rentals at Coastal Carolina University, CRPTA bus routing, sidewalks, walking paths, trains, downtown parking and more.
Deputy City Administrator/Planning and Development Director Mary Catherine Hyman said it’s important to note that this is part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan and it’s more of a vision than a solid plan at this point.
The plan is “basically the city’s guidebook for where we see the city going in the next 10 to 15 years,” she said.
The plan requires the city to include major road improvements, new road construction, as well as pedestrian and bicycle projects.
“…we try to use this to include all the projects that we think are important for the city moving forward,” Hyman said.
She called the plan a “wish list” and said it includes everything they’d eventually like to see rather than listing priorities.
City staff compiled the plan, but it relied on past ideas and studies by a number of sources, so it didn’t cost the city any new funds to compile it.
The plan relies on ideas and plans from Grand Strand Area Transportation Study (GSATS), the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT), Horry County Planning, Coast RTA, a study by the Gibbs Planning Group, Coastal Carolina University’s Bicycle Advisory Group, Conway Chamber of Commerce, Coastal Conservation League, RJ Corman, C&M Associates, Inc. and the Waccamaw Council of Governments (COG), past findings from independent consultants, Jacobs, Carter, Burgess and more.
Hyman likened it to putting together a research paper, reaching out for and compiling ideas.
Although the plan does not list priorities, Hyman says, “I really like the idea of connecting bicycle pathways.”
This is due to the increase in pedestrian and bicycle traffic.
She points to Greenville as a city whose attention to bicycle and pedestrian paths she’d like to replicate.
“That would be fantastic,” she said.
Busbee Bypass & Bridge
One of the most talked about projects in recent years is a $172 million to $228 million Busbee Bypass & Bridge that has been endorsed by the Conway Chamber of Commerce and studied by Horry County Government.
The proposal that came from local residents calls for a bridge over the Waccamaw River that will take motorists to Myrtle Beach, the South Strand and Conway.
Designed to connect S.C. 544 with U.S. 701 South in Conway, the proposed road and bridge project is designed to offer another route over the Waccamaw River.
The proposal calls for a five-lane road and a bridge. The bridge alone would extend nearly 1.6 miles and the entire project would be about 3.6 miles. One of the reasons the idea was floated was due to concerns about the aging four-lane bridge over the Waccamaw River and the area’s mushrooming population in and around Conway.
“This has created a traffic bottleneck in Conway at the 501-378-701 intersection. The report says.
“The traffic is so severe that it is not feasible to repair or do major road work on 501 at any time of the year. Additionally, it leaves a negative impression on tourists, is a great inconvenience and has a negative impact on quality of life of locals, and causes possible supply line issues in flooding events,” the report says.
The bypass could even help Coastal Carolina University traffic volumes making the area safer for students and faculty. The new road would add an additional evacuation route for the South Strand and create an alternative route to Conway Medical Center for emergency vehicles.
The bridge could be constructed without disrupting normal traffic flow on U.S. 501 and allow repairs to the 501 bridge after its construction.
Highway 501 Bypass ramp
The plan also calls for a ramp on U.S. 501 Bypass near the old Grainger Steam Plant to connect to Marina Drive taking motorists to Downtown Conway. The proposed ramp is envisioned as being right-only onto Marina Drive and then, perhaps, right-only again back to U.S. 501. The proposed project includes street trees, lighting and separated bicycle and pedestrian paths.
The plan is heralded as a way to cut some congestion and create a new gateway entrance to Downtown Conway.
Overcoming flooding
The transportation plan calls for elevating or replacing the U.S. 501 Bypass over Lake Busbee as well as replacing the aging bridge over the Waccamaw River and to reduce flooding on some roads. The plan also calls for elevating and/or causewaying U.S. 905 coming into and out of the city limits.
Downtown parking
Going against some prevalent thought, the study says that parking in Downtown Conway is a “perceived parking problem,” but not an actual problem. In fact, it’s better than in many cities.
In early 2020, Conway contracted with the Gibbs Planning Group to study transportation issues. That group found that Conway, based on the idea that there should be three parking spaces, public and private, for every 1,000-square-feet of commercial space on the first floors of the city’s buildings, is far ahead of what most cities aim for.
In its study area, the Gibbs group found that Conway has 1,961 parking spaces and about 271,000-square-feet of first floor commercial space, including restaurants, which means Conway’s downtown area with seven parking spaces for every 1,000-square-feet of first floor commercial space, has more than twice as many as is recommended.
There should be 2.5 before the city begins looking at a parking deck, which has for years been a long-term idea for Conway’s downtown area.
The group suggests that if Conway wants a parking garage it might consider using parking meters to fund it.
The transportation plan says the city could begin charging 25 cents to 50 cents per parking meter in an experiment using 10 to 15 meters in the offseason.
“In other cities,” the report says, the addition of meters has surprisingly led to a spike in retail sales.”
The report also suggests that Conway not go to angle parking to try to create more parking places in its downtown area.
It says, “While diagonal parking can increase the number of spaces and is easier to access than parallel parking, it creates a parking lot character, reduces walkability and the overall place-making necessary for competitive shopping district.”
As a deterrent to angle parking, the report says one-way streets can generate faster and more aggressive driving than two-way streets. They reduce easy access to businesses, frustrate shoppers and reduce businesses’ visibility.
Businesses on two-way streets tend to have a higher tax base, are able to charge higher rents and net higher real estate values.
Two-way streets also tend to slow down motorists and increase pedestrian safety.
Intersection improvements
Conway has prioritized several intersection improvements that its officials want.
They include:
■ A $600,000 project to fix the intersection of U.S. 701 and Janette Street. This project is marked as being the highest priority in a long-range transportation plan.
■ U.S. 701 and Industrial Park, $750,000;
■ U.S. 701 and Harris Short Cut, $730,000; and
■ U.S. 378 and S-134, $570,000.
As for bridges, Conway wants either a replacement or rehabilitation of U.S. 501 business bridge over the Waccamaw River; and the same for U.S. 701 at the Great Pee Dee River in Georgetown/Horry counties.
Intersection visions
■ U.S. 501 and Cox Ferry Road. The plan points out that Cox Ferry Road is a direct link between a nature preserve, residential areas and industrial uses, Coastal Carolina University and S.C. 90. The report says the intersection is “highly utilized” for crosstown traffic. But a large number of accidents make traffic officials think that the intersection needs a signal at U.S. 501 changing the left-turn phase to a totally-protected phase. The report says this intersection is already funded, designed and being finalized through RIDE III’s U.S. 501 widening element.
The city visionaries want a protected crossing for cyclists and pedestrians so they can better access recreational opportunities and they recommend multiuse path improvements. This could also be good for CCU students as the campus continues to grow, the plan says.
■ U.S. 501 at U.S. 378 and U.S. 701. Lots of traffic and irregular geometry and complicated turning plague this intersection, according to the report.
Most of the through traffic at this intersection in on U.S. 501 north and south, but there is also significant commuter flow as well as tourist traffic flow from U.S. 378 west to the city and onto U.S. 501 southbound and the other way.
The traffic experts say this intersection needs pavement sensors and signs on U.S. 501 approaching U.S. 378 to indicate that drivers should prepare to stop when the light is flashing. They can turn when the light is turning yellow or when the line of traffic gets too long. Conway also needs a northbound right turn lane on U.S. 501 approach to U.S. 378; and it needs to assess and consolidate existing signage.
Longer-term intersection improvements include a grade separation as a two-level signalized intersection at U.S. 501 on the upper level. They also like the idea of a “flyover ramp” from U.S. 501 northbound to U.S. 378 and Third Avenue east of U.S. 501 with Fourth Avenue west of U.S. 501.
■ U.S. 501 and Sixteenth Avenue: This intersection is Conway’s most accident-prone. The majority of the crashes happen when motorists turn right from Sixteenth Avenue eastbound into the right lane of U.S. 501 headed toward Myrtle Beach and are hit from behind or at an angle by vehicles on the major road.
Also the curvature of U.S. 501 south is believed to hinder visibility for drivers and contribute to traffic problems.
The report also points to the increase of businesses and neighborhoods in the area creating a need for more safety for walkers and bicyclists.
The company of Jacobs, Carter, Burgess suggests several improvements there. One is installing a right turn lane on Sixteenth Avenue eastbound and an acceleration lane on U.S. 501 headed toward Myrtle Beach with an island for pedestrians.
The second suggestion is painting a highly-visible crosswalk and installing pedestrian countdown timers.
■ Sherwood Drive at Long Avenue and Sixteenth Avenue. The traffic experts say few collisions have happened at this intersection, but they say it is confusing with three stop signs and two yield signs and an irregular approach that causes some motorists to run the stop signs and to stop in the wrong places or be unsure of who has the right-of-way.
The company of Jacobs, Carter, Burgess says an easy and positive move would be to remove the yield sign and replace it with a stop sign.
Better long-term fixes include realigning Sixteenth Avenue to Sherwood Drive west of the railroad tracks, realigning Lakeside Drive to connect with Long Avenue; or constructing four-way stop intersections east of concurrent intersection of Sherwood Drive and Long Avenue east of the railroad tracks.
The plan highly favors what it calls a “complete street”, which includes access for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities. They see these as relatively low cost fixes that allow people to easily cross streets, walk to their shopping destinations and ride their bicycles to work.
The GSATS 2040 plan calls for updates on U.S. 501 bypass from Fourth Avenue to Sixteenth Avenue with aesthetic improvements and underground wiring; Church Street, safety access improvements from Sixteenth Avenue to Mill Pond Road; road realignment on segments for better capacity, function, flow and safety on Second, Third, Fourth avenues, Powell Street and Wright Boulevard; and intersection improvements at Fourth Avenue and Third Avenue on U.S. 701.
The plan also calls for a proposed gateway at U.S. 378/Ninth Avenue as motorists come into Conway from the northwest.
The planners like the idea of buying the property at the intersection, adding color median treatments, crosswalks, intersection plantings, street tree plantings, planter walls, curbed brick medians, mast arms and gateway/wayfinding signs.
The intersection of U.S. 378/501 could benefit from color medians/refuge triangle, crosswalks, planting gateway signs and ornamental fencing and bollards.
Capital needs
For Coast RTA: The report says the current terminal is 70-years-old and is woefully inadequate and must be replaced soon. There are plans, according to the report, to possibly redevelop the Conway site as an expanded passenger transfer center and to relocate administration, operations and maintenance to a new site outside the Conway city limits, according to Coast RTA.
Interstate 73
Transportation planners had previously suggested an interstate highway from Michigan to South Carolina with a connector to I-95. Horry County’s portion would have been 42 miles from S.C. 22 to the Conway Bypass with a new alignment east of Aynor, somewhere between Mullins and Marion.
However, worries from environmentalists caused planners to take another look. According to the transportation plan, experts then opined that a Grand Strand Expressway from Myrtle Beach to I-95 could be accomplished with upgrades to S.C. 38 and the U.S. 501 corridor, the Coastal Conservation League found. That plan says improving existing roads would deliver similar economic and transportation benefits at a fraction of the cost of building I-73.
Connecting Sixteenth Avenue and Mill Pond Road
This proposed project calls for a road starting at Sixteenth Avenue and connecting to Mill Pond Road and the Conway Recreation Center. They suggest using a private road that provides access now to Walgreens, Dunkin Donuts and Chick-fil-A. The report says the property owner has approached the City of Conway about taking ownership of the road and extending it to the Recreation Center. The report says a second phase could connect with Mill Pond Road.
This road should take some traffic off of U.S. 501.
Elm Street Sidewalk project
The city has requested money from the SCDOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to build a sidewalk on the western side of Elm Street from Sixteenth Avenue to Mill Pond Road. The sidewalk, the plan says, will make things safer for pedestrians who are headed to Collins Park, Church Street, Mill Pond Road and the Conway Sports and Fitness Center.
The plan points out that it also connects Park Hill, Turtle Creek and Darden Terrace. Editor’s note: Conway City Council will hold a public hearing on the Transportation Element at its meeting Monday at Conway City Hall. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to speak can sign up at the meeting or send their comments in writing to city clerk Barbara Tessier at btessier@cityofconway.com.
