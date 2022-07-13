Myrtle Beach city leaders are making the push for workforce housing to become available as soon as possible.
“There is an immediate need for us to figure out a workforce housing strategy,” said Brian Tucker, assistant city manager.
During the city council meeting on Tuesday, city officials and staff heard from Chad Charles, of the workforce housing advisory board. Charles reiterated goals and recommendations that were addressed to council in February, pushing for council to adopt them.
Some of those recommendations included establishing a public-private local workforce housing fund, establishing a density bonus program and creating a community land trust or land bank.
In February, Charles presented a strategic plan to council, which outlined the needs and some solutions that would allow people who work in the city to live in the city. He recommended 567 new housing units be built annually and have the city facilitate building 200 housing units annually for the seasonal workforce.
The 567 would be broken down into 250 rental units and 317 homeownerships with 87 apartments and 53 houses being affordable for those making $20,000-$73,000 annually, Charles said.
Charles had said targeted group spans from a one-person household making about $10 an hour to a four-person household bringing in about $35 an hour.
People who would qualify for workforce housing includes nurses, police officers, construction workers, waiters, bartenders, bus drivers and insurance brokers.
City Councilman Phil Render said the workforce housing initiative is critical to the success of Myrtle Beach.
“It’s a major spoke in the wheel of economic development,” he said.
One of the biggest talking points on Tuesday was who would oversee the initiative. Since January 2021, the city has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to study workforce housing needs.
Tucker said Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit that studies housing supply, was also looking at the city’s housing situation. The group has also been looking at how the city can avoid gentrification and other community development topics. However, Enterprise’s study could take longer than anticipated forcing workforce housing to the back burner, Tucker said.
“We thought at the time it made sense to let Enterprise come in and do their work before we took any actions in formalizing the recommendations or take actions on the recommendations,” he said.
Since Habitat had already presented its own recommendations earlier this year, Tucker said it’s time to move ahead and figure out the next step.
While Tucker recommended Habitat to oversee the project, he is open to others who can help combat the city’s workforce housing shortage.
“Ultimately, we need dedicated people to intentionally wake up every morning to address this problem,” Tucker said.
Render said he plans to look at all the options before approving the green light for Habitat.
“I’m going to give them a hard look,” he said. “Habitat’s scope is very broad, as it should be. And I’m impressed with Habitat but I need to drill down a little deeper as to how it directly affects the jurisdiction that I represent, which is the city of Myrtle Beach.”
Moving forward, Tucker said a decision by the city council to approve the recommendations from Habitat and making the organization the primary overseer could come within the next three council meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.