PINOPOLIS – After three days of discussing topics ranging from staffing to parking rates, Myrtle Beach city officials and staff wrapped up their annual budget retreat Friday morning in Pinopolis.
“This really has been a true working session for council and for staff,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said Friday.
Pinopolis is a little more than two hours south of Myrtle Beach. It is located in Berkeley County.
On top of the budget retreat, many staffers and council members took a field trip to North Charleston early Wednesday, spending much of the afternoon talking with area officials and small business owners about incentivizing redevelopment before opening up their retreat later that evening.
Prior to their trip south, Bethune said the budget department had put in roughly 3,000 hours of work in preparation for the three-day retreat. Those hours do not include the other departments that organized their own presentations for the retreat. The budget needs to be approved by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
“We know we have some challenges ahead,” Bethune said.
While city council and staff are returning to Myrtle Beach to work on the annual budget, one component not present in the three-day retreat – the public. This was the first time since 2016 that a budget retreat was held outside of the city.
Bethune said coming to Pinopolis was not to detract the public from providing comments.
“This is a true working session and long working hours,” Bethune said. “And that’s valuable. That gives council time to ask questions of staff. It gives us time to really analyze what the proposed budget is, what are our needs and to come up with our ideas on how to prioritize and how to pay for some of those needs.”
The public was invited to attend the retreat in Pinopolis — it was advertised in the city’s weekly Friday Fax and the agenda was posted according to state law.
City Councilman Gregg Smith is seeing the in-town versus out-of-town retreat from both sides. He attended the last retreat in Pinopolis in 2015 as a private citizen. Now as an elected councilman, he said there is a difference being out of town.
“There’s a lot less distraction when you’re here,” Smith said. “When you’re in town, you’re distracted by work. People at work want to call you because you’re right there.”
Smith added when leaders are a few hours away from home, they can get more done in a more concise manor.
“When we are in the city, we don’t have the networking that happens in between the meetings, we don’t have the networking that happens after the meeting is done,” Smith said. “This is a time for us also to build relationships among council and staff, which is absolutely imperative and we’ve lost that as an area and as a country building those relationships. That is so important on the local level.”
In his experience with past budget retreats, Smith said the public brings more to the subsequent workshops and meetings after the retreat rather than at the actual retreat itself.
Bethune said the public will have other opportunities to comment on the budgeting process. She added that she is looking forward to hearing another side to possible needs for the Myrtle Beach area, especially when there is one issue at the forefront of everyone’s mind — bringing in more police officers.
“We all know, I’m going to say the entire community knows, that we need more police officers,” Bethune said. “That is a priority of council’s. We know what the staffing needs are in the police department. We can analyze how are we going to pay for those needs and that’s what happens next.”
As for the cost of the three-day retreat, city spokesman Mark Kruea did not have an exact tally on Friday but did say he expected it be less than $10,000.
There will be a special city council meeting on Monday at 9 a.m. for chief municipal court judge interviews, according to the agenda on the city’s website.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is March 8 at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach. The council always begins the meetings at 9 a.m. for a workshop session and the regular meeting is at 10 a.m.
The council did not vote at the retreat. The council has to approve a budget before the beginning of the next fiscal year, which is July 1.
