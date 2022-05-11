Review times for developments in Myrtle Beach were shortened following a vote from city council Tuesday, adjusting the ordinance to fit a years-long practice.

The city council agreed to change the review time of new developments from 10 business days to 10 calendar days, falling in line with recommendations from the city’s Community Appearance Board (CAB) and Planning Commission.

Ken May, the city planning and zoning director, said CAB had operated under a 10-calendar day review process for years. However, city officials were informed CAB was supposed to operate under a 10-business day review process, as required by the initial ordinance.

During the first reading of this ordinance on April 26, May said the 10 days is designed to give the city staff time to review the submissions before it is presented to the CAB. On Tuesday, May reaffirmed his stance on how reverting back to the original ordinance would disrupt a more streamlined process.

The city council appoints nine people to serve on the planning commission and nine to serve on the CAB.

The planning commission reviews zoning, annexation, property subdivision, park design and neighborhood planning. The commission’s findings are voted on and its recommendations are sent to the city council for final approval.

The CAB “reviews all plans, drawings, sketches and other documentation affecting new commercial and multifamily buildings, any oceanfront single family homes, the erection or construction of signage, or any physical changes (including color) affecting the exterior appearance of any of these properties prior to issuance of building permits,” according to the city’s website.

May said there is no change on how the public is notified of meetings.

“Basically, it’s getting back to a functional calendar,” May said.

With the measure passed by council on Tuesday, the revised ordinance goes into effect immediately. That means a developer could submit a conceptual plan for a new development on May 23, receive CAB approval at its June 2 meeting and then get final approval for the final plans at the June 16 meeting.