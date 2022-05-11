Review times for developments in Myrtle Beach were shortened following a vote from city council Tuesday, adjusting the ordinance to fit a years-long practice.
The city council agreed to change the review time of new developments from 10 business days to 10 calendar days, falling in line with recommendations from the city’s Community Appearance Board (CAB) and Planning Commission.
Ken May, the city planning and zoning director, said CAB had operated under a 10-calendar day review process for years. However, city officials were informed CAB was supposed to operate under a 10-business day review process, as required by the initial ordinance.
During the first reading of this ordinance on April 26, May said the 10 days is designed to give the city staff time to review the submissions before it is presented to the CAB. On Tuesday, May reaffirmed his stance on how reverting back to the original ordinance would disrupt a more streamlined process.
The city council appoints nine people to serve on the planning commission and nine to serve on the CAB.
The planning commission reviews zoning, annexation, property subdivision, park design and neighborhood planning. The commission’s findings are voted on and its recommendations are sent to the city council for final approval.
The CAB “reviews all plans, drawings, sketches and other documentation affecting new commercial and multifamily buildings, any oceanfront single family homes, the erection or construction of signage, or any physical changes (including color) affecting the exterior appearance of any of these properties prior to issuance of building permits,” according to the city’s website.
May said there is no change on how the public is notified of meetings.
“Basically, it’s getting back to a functional calendar,” May said.
With the measure passed by council on Tuesday, the revised ordinance goes into effect immediately. That means a developer could submit a conceptual plan for a new development on May 23, receive CAB approval at its June 2 meeting and then get final approval for the final plans at the June 16 meeting.
The city council, planning commission and CAB are considered public bodies and, according to state law, have open meetings allowing for public input.
However, several citizens believe the streamlined process from 10 working days to 10 calendar days is a violation of the spirit of the state law governing public inspection, review of documents and a chance to speak out.
Terry Livingston, along with eight other people, addressed council on the issue Tuesday.
“Why did it take two meetings of a planning commission to hold this public hearing? And, why have so many attorneys been involved? And, as often times the case, there is a bigger story behind the numbers,” Livingston said. “For this, it’s the processes and procedures of zoning, planning commission and the community appearance board.”
Livingston added while updating the city ordinance on how to account for 10 days but it does nothing to address issues that have gone on for months.
The state’s Freedom of Information Act states a public body has to post the agenda for upcoming meetings 24 hours in advance. The city posts all meeting times, places and agendas in the weekly Friday Fax, a mass email, and the list is on the city’s website, cityofmyrtlebeach.com, available to the public.
May argued at a prior city council meeting the city is exceeding the state’s requirements of 24-hour notice of what is to be discussed by any of the city’s public bodies.
The state law also allows the public to request a review of documents that are less than two years old giving a public body 10 business days to respond to the review request. Then the public body is given 30 calendar days to search for, redact if necessary and provide the documents.
If the documents being sought are older than two years, the public body is given 35 calendar days.
The public’s right to appeal CAB decisions is not addressed in the ordinance approved by city council. CAB decisions can be appealed through filings with the circuit court within 30 days after the CAB has made a ruling.
To try to curb future issues between the public, CAB and planning commission, City Councilman Mike Lowder recommended his fellow council members meet with planning commission and CAB in a workshop setting.
“We as a body need to hear what the actual issues may be between the two commissions,” Lowder said.
Former mayoral candidate Bill McClure wants to take Lowder’s recommendation a step further.
“Form the committee but I would like to call it a task force where the public has equal representation,” McClure advised council, suggesting the process not be too drawn out.
McClure proposed the commissions have their recommendations back to developers within four weeks.
“I think that is perfectly reasonable,” McClure said. “The last thing the city needs is another long-term committee.”
City councilmen Mike Chestnut and Phil Render voted against the ordinance change Tuesday. Render said there was a “general uneasiness” on the idea projects were not being fully examined.
“My vote will reflect the intent to make sure the workings within city planning and development are fully open for view and criticism,” Render said.
Render noted he would support a motion to extend the review time, saying he would not mind if the review time was 15 days.
“I think more scrutiny on any major development, ancillary input is always welcome,” Render said. “I’d rather air on the side of caution.”
Planning commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Community Appearance Board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month. Both bodies meet at 1:30 p.m. at the City Services Building at 921 North Oak Street.
The city council meetings begin with a workshop at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The workshops are followed by the 10 a.m. regular council meetings with public comments and votes taken on proposed ordinances. The council meets at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 North Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
