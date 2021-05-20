Against the recommendation of the planning board, Myrtle Beach City Council rezoned a property adjacent to the Myrtle Beach International Airport for airport operations at its May 11 meeting.

The property, which is owned by the airport, had been zoned PRC for parks, recreations and conservation, which limited development on the tract and required the retention of trees and other buffers.

Now it will be open for parking, fuel tanks, offices, terminals or bars, though MYR does not have any immediate plans for the area.

"One of the discussions for the area was surface level parking," said Allison Hardin, a city planner. "Planning didn’t like the idea of a parking lot near a cemetery and so they denied the proposal because they wanted additional buffers along (Ocean Woods) cemetery."

In South Carolina, city planning commissions make a recommendation before a rezoning request goes to city council for two readings and a final vote — but its approval is not necessary except for naming streets and subdivisions.

Although the airport didn’t need the planning board’s approval, it heeded some of the board’s concerns over a parcel abutting Ocean Woods Cemetery.

"Some of the planning commissioners were concerned about there being improper use beside the cemetery," explained Hardin. "Planning wanted the cemetery to be a peaceful place buffered by trees."

Tree buffers are difficult to maintain in the area because the Federal Aviation Administration doesn’t allow airports to install trees.

"The planning commission is worried there won’t be enough trees in the city," said Hardin. "The FAA is also restrictive in where airports can do still water projects because ponds can bring birds, which can interfere with planes. They’re worried about accidents."

Before the request moved to city council, MYR rescinded the rezoning request from the area, which currently hosts a solar farm serving over 300 homes.

According to Hardin, MYR requested the zoning change to align with the master plan it submitted to the FAA.

"The rezoning would allow the airport to envision the property for use in the next 20-year planning window, as the current airport terminal and service areas are on track to be overwhelmed with business in a few years," read city documents.

MYR’s master plan proposes the construction of more gates, parking, and terminals to accommodate the expected increase in demand over the next two decades.

Since 2012, passenger volume has increased 76% in the airport, whose enplanements rate has increased 2% annually during the same time frame.

Annual enplanements are expected to increase by over 1 million travelers by 2038.