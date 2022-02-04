As Myrtle Beach continues to grow, so does the demand for attainable housing for workers, the city council was told Thursday in a monthly workshop meeting.
Chad Charles of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County recommended a goal of 567 new housing units be built every year. In addition, the workforce housing initiative recommends the city facilitate building 200 housing units annually for the seasonal workforce.
According to Charles, the 567 would be broken down into 250 rental units and 317 homeownerships with 87 apartments and 53 houses being affordable for those making $20,000-$73,000 annually.
“That’s the incomes that we are really focusing on,” Charles said. “We’re trying to figure out that 50 to 60% average median income (AMI) all the way to the 120% AMI, that’s what we kind of determined as the workforce housing. So, we’re looking at somebody in a one-person household at 50% making about $10 an hour all the way to a four-person household bringing in about $35 an hour.”
The target rent to fit the workers’ budgets is $300-$918 while the target home prices range from $125,000-$240,000.
Charles said there are about 560 housing units being built annually inside the city but the units aren’t priced for workforce housing. He said if the city focused on working with the developers, there would be more options for folks to rent or buy.
The plan stated no rental units could be found within the targeted price range as of Jan. 7 and only two houses could be found not exceeding $240,000.
Charles told the council there are 41,000 jobs within city limits, however, many of those working within the city can’t afford to buy a home or pay rent in the city.
“We took every sector of that, we looked at their salaries and broke all that down to figure out what was the need for workforce housing in comparison to what was exactly on the market,” Charles said.
The strategic plan outlined the needs as well as some solutions that would allow people who work in the city to live in the city.
It began with a partnership between the city and Habitat for Humanity of Horry County to study workforce housing needs since January 2021.
People who would qualify for workforce housing includes nurses, police officers, construction workers, waiters, bartenders, bus drivers and insurance brokers.
Charles has said more than half of the renters living within the city are paying 30% to 50% of their income on rent and that strains their budget, adding that based on a cost-burden formula a person should not spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
According to the strategic plan, those working in arts, entertainment and recreation have the lowest median wage making slightly more than $10,000 annually, while those working in finance and insurance have the highest median wage income at nearly $63,000 annually.
One of the biggest questions the council faced Thursday is how to get the city’s workers in homes in the city.
Charles explained that it can be done several ways including offering down payment assistance for city employees, offering incentives to developers to designate a percentage of their projects to workforce housing, rehabilitating single and multi-family housing and offering financial incentives to developers interested in converting commercial property into workforce housing.
Additionally, Charles said the city could take advantage of the federal tax credits offered to developers in the wide swaths of opportunity zones in the city.
The council is expected to talk about the needs, solutions and financial considerations during an upcoming budget retreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.