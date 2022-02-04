As Myrtle Beach continues to grow, so does the demand for attainable housing for workers, the city council was told Thursday in a monthly workshop meeting.

Chad Charles of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County recommended a goal of 567 new housing units be built every year. In addition, the workforce housing initiative recommends the city facilitate building 200 housing units annually for the seasonal workforce.

According to Charles, the 567 would be broken down into 250 rental units and 317 homeownerships with 87 apartments and 53 houses being affordable for those making $20,000-$73,000 annually.

“That’s the incomes that we are really focusing on,” Charles said. “We’re trying to figure out that 50 to 60% average median income (AMI) all the way to the 120% AMI, that’s what we kind of determined as the workforce housing. So, we’re looking at somebody in a one-person household at 50% making about $10 an hour all the way to a four-person household bringing in about $35 an hour.”

The target rent to fit the workers’ budgets is $300-$918 while the target home prices range from $125,000-$240,000.

Charles said there are about 560 housing units being built annually inside the city but the units aren’t priced for workforce housing. He said if the city focused on working with the developers, there would be more options for folks to rent or buy.

The plan stated no rental units could be found within the targeted price range as of Jan. 7 and only two houses could be found not exceeding $240,000.

Charles told the council there are 41,000 jobs within city limits, however, many of those working within the city can’t afford to buy a home or pay rent in the city.

“We took every sector of that, we looked at their salaries and broke all that down to figure out what was the need for workforce housing in comparison to what was exactly on the market,” Charles said.

The strategic plan outlined the needs as well as some solutions that would allow people who work in the city to live in the city.