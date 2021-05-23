Myrtle Beach has enacted new measures to enhance safety along its beaches, which will impact fishing and hole-digging.
Beachgoers may no longer dig holes deeper than two feet in the sands, and all must be filled before leaving, according to the city's new ordinance. Metal shovels are now prohibited, with the exception of city personnel or city special issue events.
City documents cited the challenges holes can pose for emergency and beach-cleaning vehicles, as well as the safety of fellow travelers, as justification for the new measure.
“The changes were recommended by the city’s Beach Advisory Committee, which keeps in touch with police, fire, and lifeguards,” said City Spokesman Mark Kruea. “The recommendations were based on conversations with all three agencies.”
The ordinance also established a right-of-way for swimmers when they enter the same territory as surf fishers.
Per the new rules, fishers must now stay at least 50 feet from other people in the water. State law currently requires fishing licenses for fishing in surf waters.
Safety figured heavily in the new fishing regulations.
Among them is a ban on fishing “any shark or other marine animals that may endanger the public from any fishing pier, or any beach, shore or any coastal waters where one may fish.”
“Safety obviously is the main goal,” Kruea said. “The beach is there for everyone’s enjoyment, but we need to make sure that everyone’s safe.”
The new rules are effective immediately, with violations punishable by a misdemeanor.
"If a ticket is issued, a misdemeanor would apply," Kruea added, "but voluntary guidance is the goal."
Beaches are expected to see heavy traffic this summer, as the country reopens and Myrtle Beach hotel occupancy have returned to pre-pandemic levels.
