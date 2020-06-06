Despite concerns from environmentalists and a previous rejection of a mine off of Depot Road, six members of Conway City Council gave the sand mine its first okay Monday night.
Councilman William Goldfinch recused himself from the vote.
City clerk Barbara Tessier read several letters from people who don’t want the mine and updated council on a petition signed by more than 120 people that had been circulated in opposition to the mine. However, in response to questions by council, Tessier said less than 40 of the people who signed the petition live in either the 29526 or 29527 zip code.
Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildtknecht told council she was excited and invigorated to learn that so many people had stood up for protecting the river. They worked with the Coastal Conservation District to compile the petition.
Although all of the people who signed it aren’t from Conway, she said they all want to enjoy the river, and Conway’s legacy as an historic rivertown needs to be protected.
She said any disturbance of the land near the Waccamaw River will increase problems including turbidity, bacteria, runoff and more.
“You change the land and it’s going to happen,” she said.
If the river is muddy and dirty and people keep polluting it, nobody will want to come to kayak, she said.
Also, she said, with so much fear of flooding these days, there are better options.
Jamie McLain with the Waccamaw Backwater Farm first asked council about two years ago to allow his company to rezone 151 acres of property between U.S. 501 Business and Depot Road from Forest Agriculture to a Mineral Mining Flexible District. His company plans to dig and truck out sand from only 3.5-acres on the property. He first asked to use five acres, but then reduced the amount.
He says the mining will result in a 3.5-acre fish pond, the type of retaining pond that people are using to help control flooding.
Following McLain’s first request, council voted against the rezoning, but Monday’s vote was different. Council approved first reading of the rezoning request with plans to give second and final reading June 15.
Gray Hansberry of Columbia, who was representing her mother Mary Wellons, said the property in question is “right on top” of her mother’s property, where her family has lived since 1963.
She said her mom is concerned because she has a well and foresees truck noise and problems for the bridge.
She said they love the very serene atmosphere at the site and they love to go there.
Patrick Wellons said he grew up on the property and both he and his sister are beneficiaries of five-acre land trusts adjacent to the property.
He said he loves that land and grew up in the woods surrounding it.
He is worried about area wildlife, noise and reduced property values.
McLain said they had drafted a letter that addresses all of the public’s concerns about the mine.
He said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) regulates things like turbidity and runoff using quarterly inspections.
He said well water comes from 200 to 300 feet down, and his company is dealing with surface water and won’t dig deeper than 20 feet.
He also says truck traffic won’t bother the Wellons because the trucks will travel Depot Road, coming out onto S.C. 90. He also told council and the people who oppose the mine that the pumps they use will provide no more noise than an air-conditioner.
He also says that the company has no long-term plans for development, but when they exhaust the mine they plan to put the property into a conservation easement.
McLain, a self-avowed river lover, said he thinks they all want the same thing, they just have different ideas about how to get there.
The Backwater group already has a mine along U.S. 378 that operates on a regular daily basis, but the Depot Road mine won’t operate on a full schedule.
