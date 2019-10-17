Recent discussions about a new Conway City Hall raised the possibility of removing the Conway Chamber of Commerce’s Main Street building, closing the road that peels off to the right at the foot of the Main Street Memorial Bridge and making Scarborough Alley one way.
The new building will be placed beside the current one, but the shape and exact location of the building on the property are still to be decided. The new building will take the place of the planning building on Laurel Street and the City Hall Annex on Second Avenue. Although it will take over most or all of the services offered at the current city hall, that building, for now at least, is set to remain intact.
However, Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick says returning the Robert Mills-designed building to its original size has been suggested. The portion at the back of the building, along Third Avenue, is an add-on.
After much discussion about the chamber building, Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said, “I think the agreement is that we would prefer that that building go away.”
Kelli James, executive director of the chamber, says the city owns the land the building sits on, the chamber members own the building and the chamber, back in about 2000, signed a long-term lease with the city before expanding and renovating the building.
James says she thinks the lease goes until 2034, but Emrick says the city might buy out the chamber’s lease if the two groups can reach an agreement.
One possibility is to offer the chamber office space in the new building. Councilman Larry White suggested, if the chamber is in the City Hall, that the two groups could share some spaces, like conference rooms.
James says she has had only one very preliminary meeting with Emrick and assistant city administrator/planner Mary Catherine Hyman about the building.
She hopes things become clear enough before her board’s November meeting that she can discuss it with them at that time.
As to how open the chamber will be to moving its office, she said, “That’s not my call, but, of course, we would be willing to talk about what they’re offering…Are they offering to purchase the building? Are they offering us a second location? To be honest with you I haven’t had enough conversation with my board to even answer that question.
“I really feel like it’s all going to be about what the city wants to do and what they’re willing to offer for the chamber…Our board is going to have to base that on what’s best for our members and for the chamber moving forward.”
She says the chamber is excited for the city and understands the need for the new building, they just want to know how the chamber fits into the plan.
“We have a good relationship and I’m sure we can work something out that will be good for everybody…Hopefully we’ll make it a positive,” she said.
Emrick also thinks cooperation will prevail.
“I think they realize that what we’re going to do is set the stage for the future of Conway and they want to be part of it,” he said.
Other changes
As to the road beside the bridge that connects with Second Avenue, Emrick says closing it will allow for more green space. That puts Scarborough Alley the last place for motorists to turn right before they get to the bridge. Left turns are already prohibited at the foot of the bridge.
Preliminary plans are for Scarborough Alley to be reduced to one-way with travel allowed from Main Street to Laurel Street. The alley would be reduced to a 14-foot wide road and six-foot wide sidewalk with a pedestrian crossing.
Project architect Billy Connell with Stubbs Muldrow Herin architects (SMHa) said the architects spent the past month talking with city employees getting a feel for what they want in the building.
He came to the workshop meeting Monday night with five possibilities for the building’s shape and where it might be located on the property. There is a possibility that the building could be three floors, but architect Sam Herin said three, 12,000-square-foot floors will be less efficient than two, 20,000-square-foot floors because of the need for restrooms, elevators and stairs on each floor.
Possibilities for the building’s location are to put it on Main Street with parking in the middle or moving it back closer to Laurel Street with green space in front. Several configurations call for parking on Laurel Street. In all locations planners want to connect it to the existing Garden Walk.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes is especially interested in the green space saying she finds it cool and refreshing.
“We can’t have enough green space,” she said.
Councilman Tom Anderson is also a big proponent of green space, saying green space brings people downtown, and while there they eat in the restaurants and shop in the stores.
Parking is also a big question. One of the plans shows only 40 parking spaces. That area now has 125. Another configuration shows 76 parking spaces.
Anderson suggested an upper level over the parking area with green space on top.
He says he’s not too concerned about making people walk a little, but doesn’t want employees to be forced to walk three to five blocks to work.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy worries about where people will park when there is a large city council meeting.
Councilman William Goldfinch suggested making a place for employees on the roof, a green roof, of sorts.
Much talk centered on the function and location of the building.
Timbes said she wants the building to be functional and aesthetic; Goldfinch says he’s interested more in function than beauty.
But architect Sam Herin says the architectural team will work to blend function and beauty with the right price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.