Money issues dominated Conway City Council’s meeting Monday night with council stepping back to look at phasing in some fee increases after receiving requests from the Conway Chamber of Commerce and letters from at least three area business people who think the fee increases are too much at this time.
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who participated in the Zoom meeting despite having been stricken with COVID-19, turned leadership of the meeting over to Mayor Pro Tem Shane Hubbard. The Mayor said she is interested in adding additional fees for services, but agreed this might not be the best time.
She and other members of council liked the idea of increasing them over time to make it easier for residents and businesses to pay.
Conway Finance Director Allison Williams said changing the budget would require a special meeting before June 30 because the new $48.1 million budget is set to go into effect July 1 with the start of a new fiscal year.
Councilman William Goldfinch pointed out that the city’s stormwater fee has not increased since 2006 and the solid waste fee has increased only $1 since 2006, but he, too, was sympathetic with people who are struggling due to the coronavirus shutdowns.
Councilwoman Jean Timbes says that when council put together the coming year’s budget it was the first week in March and things were very different then. Considering the current conditions, she wants to take another look at the budget because she doesn’t think Conway’s citizens can take much more on their backs.
City Administrator Adam Emrick pointed out that there are two types of fee increases in the budget; those for new construction and others for existing businesses and residents.
For instance, the $2,500 subdivision fee is a one-time cost, but, he says, it hardly covers the cost of reviewing a request.
And for the square footage increase, the fair market value is much higher for the square footage fee, according to Emrick.
Goldfinch wanted the proposed 33 percent increase in the city’s stormwater fee phased in, but Emrick says now the city strains to complete one project a year.
An increase would allow one existing upgrade and one flood strategy project a year, he said.
Goldfinch agreed that the city needs the money for the projects, but suggested collecting it over perhaps the next five years. He said residents he’s spoken with said they know there’s a need for more money, but they see the proposed increases as too hefty.
Emrick responded that they’ll need another increase in five years.
Goldfinch then dropped his phase-in suggestion to three years.
Hubbard suggested passing the budget, but not the increases.
Emrick said they can do that, but they’ll have to make up the lost revenues with money from the fund balance until council deals with the increases.
Williams suggested taking money from the fund balance and then reviewing where things stand in three months.
Emrick then suggested approving only the costs for new development and making up the lost revenues from the fund balance, and then coming back later for a budget amendment to look at the fee increases.
Council passed that suggestion unanimously.
Good financial news
Deputy Administrator/Grants Coordinator John Rogers told council that Conway recently received one of its largest grants ever.
The $250,000 will come from the U.S. Department of Justice and will go to community policing.
Rogers says the money will allow Conway to hire and equip two new officers. One will work with the youth in the city’s school and a second will be assigned to the city’s senior adult population. That officer will check on seniors to ensure their well-being and expand community watch programs.
The city’s match for the funds will be $149,854 over a three-year period.
More good financial news
The city has also decided to use $380,000 of its Community Development Block Grant funds for relief for the city’s business community whose members are struggling with the impact of COVID-19. City officials plan to reimburse business owners for up to $5,000 for three months for their mortgages or rent. It also allots $5,000 for alterations or expenses tied to making a business operational or safer due to COVID-19 related costs.
The type of business and its surroundings matter.
To qualify, a business must meet one of the following conditions:
n be a retail-oriented business, including restaurants, serving a primarily low to moderate average income area and must have been in business in Conway for at least one year.
n employ five or fewer employees, including the owner/operator. The business must have been operating for at least one year and its owner must qualify as low to moderate income.
n must retain a minimum of one low to moderate income employee.
The program will be on a fire-come, first-serve basis and will be handled by Civitas and Conway will pay the group an hourly fee for a total of up to $10,000.
Staff has suggested that the program be open only to businesses that are in good standing and have been in business for at least one calendar year.
They must be up-to-date on property taxes and city fees, or have a payment plan in place with the city as of May 30.
Councilman Larry White questioned why nonprofit agencies can’t qualify for help through this program, but Rogers said nonprofits can go directly to the U.S. Government and the CDBG funds are designated for economic development.
