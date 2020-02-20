Homelessness in Horry
The chief executive officer of ECHO (Eastern Carolina Homeless Organization) told Conway City Council Monday night that Horry County has about 85 to 90 percent of the homeless population in the 13 counties that it represents and one-third for the entire State of South Carolina.
Joey Smoak said it is not true that people are homeless because they want to be. People who are homeless are generally trying to escape domestic violence or have problems with substance abuse, mental illness or HIV.
His organization does not have a safe house or housing units, but its 34 staff members find people places to go. They pay all of their deposits and up to one year on their leases.
His organization served 1,024 people in 2019 made up of 545 households. More than 400 of them are disabled and 238 are honorably discharged veterans.
He said they have numerous resources and partners that they rely on to put people in housing and to help them recover from the problems that have caused them to become homeless. They also rely on help from the area’s faith-based community.
Smoak said they don’t wait for the homeless to come to them; they go out and try to find them.
“It’s a tough job and I don’t know if many people know how much of a homeless problem we have, especially in this county…We need everybody’s help. It’s all about recruiting partners,” he said.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick recalled a situation when members of his building department were called to a construction site where they found a single mother and child. He said he called Smoak, and by that afternoon ECHO had found housing for them.
Smoak said in addition to finding people housing, they work to bring back a person’s self worth.
Another hurdle for Trinity Church
Trinity United Methodist Church took its first step toward receiving the Planned Development zoning district it needs from Conway City Council to go forward with its plans to restore and expand its flood-ravaged buildings.
Assistant City Administrator Mary Catherine Hyman told council that the church’s R-1 zoning designation needs to be changed to a planned development because the property is more than three acres and church members have plans for future expansion.
Church member Dale Grunsky said plans include raising the sanctuary’s floor to 16.86 feet, which he says is about three feet above the flood plain. Plans also include flood proofing the fellowship hall by lifting its floor about the same as the sanctuary floor with flood proofing about four feet on the outside of the building which will make it “basically a bathtub” if there’s another flood like Hurricane Floyd brought.
A sump pump will be installed under the slab that will take water to a pond.
Information provided to the council says when funds are available a family life center will be built at the Long Avenue site.
The issue will come before council for a vote and public hearing March 16.
In his comments to council, City Administrator Adam Emrick said he got a sneak peak at a plan that is being developed by flood consultants to hold back flash floods in the area of the church, and at this point it looks promising.
Now you see it….
Rivertown Pharmacy on U.S. 701 North is the most recent flood property purchased by the City of Conway with FEMA funds, according to City Administrator Adam Emrick.
Officials now have 90 days to remove the building, clear the property and seed it, according to Emrick.
Emrick said he expects two more purchases to close soon.
Striking a budget
Conway City Council will head to Wampee Plantation March 5-7 for a budget retreat, so the first council meting in March won’t be until March 16.
Finding your way
Conway City Council commissioned the company of Signs Etc. out of Charlotte, N.C., to create and erect 84 signs to put around the city that might make it easier to find locations of interest to visitors
City Administrator Adam Emrick said at Monday’s council meeting that sites for the signs are beginning to be prepared.
He expects Conwayites to start seeing the signs within several weeks.
Council got its first look at a prototype of the wayfaring signs in June of 2019. The 10-foot tall green signs, each bearing the city’s logo, a destination and an arrow, will begin about two to three miles away from downtown and will direct people to downtown, the river, the marina, schools, city hall and more.
They are expected to be placed at many intersections along U.S. 378 and U.S. 501, but they are also planned for Main Street at 12th and 16th avenues; U.S. 701 North at Sherwood Drive, Mill Pond Road, Boundary Street and Cultra Road; Laurel Street at Elm Street and Second, Third and Fourth avenues; Main Street in front of the Chamber of Commerce; Elm Street at Second, Third and Fourth avenues and more.
The first phase is expected to cost $196,400.
A second phase is expected to concentrate primarily on areas in East Conway.
