Conway City Council recently received a grant that will allow its officials to give away 500 of the 65-gallon rollout recycling bins. Council wants to remind citizens that they can recycle aluminum and steel cans (empty and rinse); food and beverage cartons (empty and replace the caps); Bottles and jars (empty and rinse); mixed paper, newspaper, magazines and flattened cardboard; and plastic, kitchen, laundry, bath, bottles and containers (empty and replace caps).