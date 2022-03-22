Myrtle Beach Municipal Court's Chief Judge Jennifer Wilson laughs and leans into Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune (left) shortly after the oath of office on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Bethune defeated John Rhodes. Rhodes had served as the city's mayor since 2006. Bethune is the fourteenth mayor of the city and the first female mayor. More than 200 people attended the ceremony that included Bethune's oath as well as oaths from council members Jackie Vereen, Gregg Smith and Mike Lowder.