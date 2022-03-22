A long-time Myrtle Beach city employee will take over as chief municipal judge in the coming weeks following a tight vote in city council.
Joi Page, who has been the assistant city attorney for 21 years, was appointed to chief municipal judge during Tuesday’s city council meeting by a 4-3 vote. Page edged out Myrtle Beach City Judge Glenn Ohanesian for the position and will replace Judge Jennifer Wilson, who will retire at the end of March.
Council members Mike Lowder, Phil Render, Jackie Hatley and Mike Chestnut voted in approval of Page’s appointment while Mayor Brenda Bethune and councilmen John Krajc and Gregg Smith voted against.
The city council held two interview sessions for the position within the past month, the first being on Feb. 28. Another session was held on March 10, where three finalists were ultimately selected.
With both Page and Ohanesian in the council chamber Tuesday, Bethune said council was in a situation where “we’re never going to make everybody happy” but they had a duty to carry out.
“We are given the responsibility by the voters of this community, by the residents of this community to make decisions based on what we feel is for the greater good,” Bethune said. “And this is a decision that is being made for the greater good of our city and the greater good of our court system.”
Despite the close vote, Krajc addressed the public during Tuesday’s meeting say the council was not divided.
“While all of us may not support the vote, we are united on this council,” Krajc said.
Smith echoed his fellow councilman.
“She will do a great job,” Smith said.
While being the assistant city attorney for over two decades, Page also acted as the senior city solicitor. Prior to her coming to Myrtle Beach, Page was a senior solicitor for Horry County for four years from 1996 to 2000.
While council did appoint Page to the position of chief municipal judge, they did not set a salary or term limit. City spokesperson Mark Kruea said council has a few options as to when they can discuss those matters.
“They will need to either do it at the next council meeting or as part of the special meeting during the workshop or call a special meeting,” Kruea said.
According to Kruea, Page’s yearly salary as assistant city attorney is $90,188.80 while Wilson’s is $133,036.80, indicating a possible pay raise for Page.
Regarding term limits, Kruea said council could appoint Page for the remainder of Judge Wilson’s expired term or appoint Page to a new, four-year term.
Wilson was honored during Tuesday’s city council meeting with a proclamation, congratulating her on her 22 years of service to the city and the courts. According to the proclamation, when Wilson was appointed to in 2000, she became the city’s first chief judge, first female judge and first African American judge.
During her 21 years on the bench, Wilson supervised the clerk of court’s office and oversaw three part-time municipal judges, the proclamation said. She also played a role in launching the city’s homeless court, which gives those charged with misdemeanors an opportunity to rehabilitate their lives and avoid a criminal record.
Wilson took time Tuesday to thank council for their support over her career as she accepted the proclamation honoring her work.
“I am humbled and grateful to be here to accept this in honor of my work,” Wilson said. “Which, you all know, to me has not really been work because it was just doing what I was supposed to do and be where I was supposed to be and trying to make a difference in this community by serving others. That’s always been my goal in life.”
Kruea said the search for a new assistant city attorney will begin shortly and the job will be posted on the city’s website soon.
