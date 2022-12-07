Bodo’s is heaped in a pile off Kings Highway as the city bought another piece of property in downtown Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.
Over the past year, Myrtle Beach has committed nearly $30 million on 23 properties in a two-block area from Ocean Boulevard to Kings Highway without a specific plan for the land.
Most of the buildings have been demolished like the German restaurant that was in business for 38 years off 8th Avenue North.
And there are still five more properties the city is eyeing.
But the city is close to wrapping up the buying process and is ready to begin the planning stages by March, said Brian Tucker, the assistant city manager.
“We’ve initiated all the conversations we’re going to initiate,” Tucker said. “We’re not actively, aggressively continuing to look for other opportunities but there are some ongoing conversations.”
Four of five other properties the city is looking to buy are empty lots and include the old go-kart track owned by Burroughs & Chapin Company Inc., Tucker said. The old track sits beside the Midtown Inn.
“We haven’t made any progress on those five. I don’t want to say impasse, but impasse,” he said. “We would be open to buying those just because that would be puzzle pieces that fit into creating a contiguous block of land.”
The city council agreed to buy the Auto Money Title Loans building at 706 North Kings Highway from John Derbyshire for $1.4 million during a special meeting of city council on Tuesday. The purchase agreement includes leasing the building to Derbyshire for $33,600 for a year.
The purchase leaves the city with connecting property between 7th and 8th avenues reaching to the boulevard. The connecting property and location to the ocean is what creates value since a developer, or multiple developers, would only have to negotiate a price with the city rather than with multiple property owners, Tucker said. And, he added, it gives the city more control in picking what goes on the property when developers submit bids and plans.
Even with the five remaining puzzle pieces out of play, Tucker said the area is still a magnet for developers that may include anything from retail to residential projects.
“It’s hard to do planning until we know the boundaries of what the development opportunities are going to be,” he said.
The process began when the city passed its master plan in 2019. That created a blueprint for future development. Pages of the plan are filled with drawings of what the area could look like if it were revitalized and redeveloped.
The plans include the Arts and Innovation District fronted by the Nance Plaza fountain across Kings Highway from Auto Money Title Loans. The city bolstered the master plan with an update in 2020. The city defined the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project as 14th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue North and created a special tax district within the area.
The buying process began in December 2021 with the purchase of 10 properties in the area. Tucker said the initial purchases were based on deteriorating buildings that had caused public safety issues.
Once the 10 were purchased, he said the city was faced with other opportunities to buy more connecting property in the area.
Some of the purchases have included motels Fountainbleau Inn, Sea Palms, the Sea Nymph and Oasis. The restaurants the city bought include Bodo’s, Subway and Bombay at the Beach. The city also bought Barnacle Bill’s Rum & Raw Bar.
The city has also agreed to purchase the Midtown Inn and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs on 8th Avenue North. Midtown and Nathan’s are owned by Doyle & Sons Inc., according to Horry County land records. That $8.2 million deal has not been finalized but is included in the nearly $30 million tally.
Most of the properties the city has bought are near the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion amusement park owned by Burroughs & Chapin.
