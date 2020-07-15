Robert Shelley stood behind a sign on the edge of a park that’s surrounded by homes his family built and lived in.
“He gives from his heart, and that’s what makes a difference,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said of Shelley as about 75 others listened to the park be dedicated as Shelley Park and accepted as a city park. “When you realize how much you’ve been blessed, that’s when you want to bless others. That’s what he does.”
Shelley and his family donated the family park to the city Tuesday morning. The park is located at 405 Balsam Street, tucked behind Chapel by the Sea off U.S. 501 from Cedar Street and 4th Avenue North.
The park will be used as a family park with playground equipment and green space with plans of digging a stormwater detention pond near U.S. 501. The city also plans on updating the playground equipment.
Linda McDaniel, Shelley’s cousin, lived in several homes surrounding the park for much of her life. She’s played with her children on the family property and recently with her grandchildren.
“I’ve lived in four houses here,” she said pointing to different corners around the park. “It’s not like an amusement park, but it has enough to make your children very, very happy.”
In addition to the playground area, the park features a low-slung wooden bridge over a slow-moving creek, shade trees and a concrete pad that was once a basketball court.
Shelley said his family roots run deep in Horry County and sharecropping brought the family to the beach, where they were instrumental in building the city.
