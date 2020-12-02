Conway High School’s theatre department has been looking for a creative outlet for the students since their usual yearly play was cancelled last spring.
“We’ve been trying to figure out what we could do that could be safe,” said drama teacher Katie Smith.
CHS is planning to present “A Christmas Carol” in a radio play format on December 18, complete with Foley sound technique, where the cast creates the everyday sounds in the play with real objects.
“It’s a way to make sound effects with real things, like when the ghost is coming, we’re supposed to hear chains, we will have chains and the actors will manipulate it,” Smith said.
The department was ready to put on Seussical the Musical this past spring, but due to COVID-19, they had to put the brakes on the show.
“We were devastated. We were completely done, our set was built, and we were about to put finishing touches on it,” Smith said. “We’re hoping to still produce that in the spring, it’s not completely off the table yet.”
Smith said they are in the midst of working to have the play actually broadcast on the radio as well as via livestream, where they plan to have people buy “tickets” to get access to the recording.
She said the students are really looking forward to the performance.
“I asked around, and said ‘How do you guys feel about trying to produce something, at least we can be together and do something?’ Smith said. “They are stoked about it.”
CHS senior Letavious Bildon will be playing Scrooge in the performance, and he said he was looking forward to doing something a little out of the ordinary.
“I’d never heard of a radio show before,” Bildon said. “It was something new.”
Bildon was also going to play Horton the Elephant in the postponed Seussical, but hopes he still gets the play the role in the spring if they are allowed to put on the play at that point.
Auditions for the play were held virtually, and all of their rehearsals will be held in the same format.
Bildon said the students who were interested in trying out had to record and send in a one-minute monologue video to Google Classroom to be considered.
“The only time we’ll physically be in the theater will be the week of the show, but the actors will be in their radio booth, isolated, and we will wear masks,” Smith said.
She also said that the cast will be small, only around 12, just to help with social distancing on stage as well.
To purchase tickets and view the play, audience members can go to https://conwayhighschool.anywhereseat.com/channel.php. Tickets are $10, which will then give them a password that will open the video link on Dec. 18.
“I’m excited. I’m nervous. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Smith said.
The Facebook live event will be available at https://www.facebook.com/events/2689172837988205/
