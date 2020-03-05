A large group gathered Friday in the Conway High School Tiger Den for a delicious meal and entertainment by the school’s a cappella choir and strings group and Conway Middle School’s Bucket Boys, but the highlight of the 28th Annual Ethnic Buffet was honoring two Conwayites and remembering a third.
This year’s honorees, all Conwayites, were Nate “Coach T” Thompson, Horry County School Board Member Janet Graham and David Manigo, whose award was presented posthumously.
Janet Graham
Graham attributed much of her success to her parents, who, she says, taught her a sense of honor, decency and morality, always to do the right thing, to share what she had, to always do her best and more. She said she’s kept what she learned from her parents, who didn’t have a lot when she was young.
She said she’s also a product of Conway High School, Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Coastal Carolina University and Winthrop University, all schools she earned degrees from.
“I love Conway,” she said. “This is home. You’re my people…I’m just home people that’s all.”
In her seventh year on the Horry County School Board, representing District 7, she said her service has been educational. She’s learned a lot, made a lot of friends and met some amazing people.
“I’m you; you’re me,” she told the group. “I’m Conway born and Conway bred and when I die I’ll be Conway dead.”
Conway High School student Laura McCullough introduced Graham saying she earned at least one of her degrees cum laude and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
She has worked as a commercial insurance agent, as a banker with the Bank of America and with the Myrtle Beach Area Small Business Development Center at Coastal Carolina University. Her Small Development Center received a State Star from the State of South Carolina.
She and her husband Gregory Graham have three children and nine grandchildren. She is a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she teaches Sunday school, and she is a advisor for the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
The S.C. Small Business Association recognized the board member recently for achieving Level 6, which is the highest level for boardmanship with the Institute.
Nate Thompson
Thompson, an assistant coach at Conway High School, who has coached two Shrine Bowl participants, prepared 36 football players for college football and sent five to the National Football League.
He said he got his start in Conway where he was surrounded not just by family, but also by people who came into his life at an early age.
“I’m really touched,” he said of receiving the award. “Now, the other thing I want to cover is something really easy. I learned to put God first in my life. Without him nothing is possible. With him everything is possible.”
Thompson said he was the 12th child in his family, and his mother was stricken with cancer while she was carrying him.
She was warned that he might be born blind or malformed, but God had other plans for him.
His mom died when he was only 5-years-old when an older brother took him in. After only one year in a small trailer he moved to live with his 79-year-old grandmother, but by the time he was in fifth grade he says he was too much for her.
Then he came to Conway where he started school woefully behind in his reading and math.
He said he was so embarrassed that he began staying in his room and not playing with the other kids.
Then his sister convinced her best friend, Rose, to tutor him.
He said she was a beautiful woman so he didn’t have any trouble paying attention to her.
He finished sixth grade at the top of his class. He said as he led the line of sixth graders, he was all smiles, but he noticed that Rose was crying.
He was surprised at her reaction and asked her later why she was crying.
She told him that when he first arrived at school they thought he might have to be assigned to a remedial class.
“She was crying because it showed her that anything is possible. It’s how you apply yourself,” he said.
Several times Thompson spoke a profundity that he likes to share. It is, “Tough times never last; tough people do.”
Thompson was eventually taken in by former Myrtle Beach High School Principal Leroy Rainbow, who provided a great example for him. He said Rainbow often gave rides home to youngsters who had no other way to get there. He sometimes stopped and bought them food on the way, and at times even bought them shoes.
But he wasn’t as generous when Thompson asked for something as small as one dollar.
He said Rainbow told him he hoped he understood that he had a head start that many of the other young people didn’t.
He says now he’s grateful for Rainbow’s lessons.
He talked a little about football saying there are lessons to be learned in success and defeat.
He finished on a high note, saying, “Tomorrow is another day, another game and another gift from God.”
CHS student Timothy Shelton presented Thompson’s award starting with his years as an assistant coach at Myrtle Beach High School. He spent the years after that as an assistant defensive coordinator at CHS. Then it was on to Choppee that later merged with Carver’s Bay, and he became the head coach at Carver’s Bay.
After he retired he came back to CHS as an assistant to Carlton Terry this past year.
Thompson’s win-loss record is 176-79. He has led his teams to state championships, to semifinals seven times and 17 playoff games. He has been named the South Carolina/North Carolina Coach of the Year and has won the District Seven Excellence in Coaching Award. He graduated from S.C. State College. He and his wife have three children and four great-grandchildren.
David Manigo
David Manigo’s oldest brother, Thomas Manigo, accepted the award for his younger brother.
Manigo said it is typical for a younger brother to look up to his older brother and want to imitate him. But for them it was different; it was David who influenced him.
Manigo retired from his position as a CHS assistant principal in 2016.
“Music was his life; music was him,” Thomas Manigo said.
He said their family grew up in the Sugar Hill section of Conway where people took care of and nurtured them.
He said David knew what he wanted and he was willing to do what it took to get it.
He remembered when David was only 16-years-old he wanted a $1,000 instrument. He went to the bank asking for a loan and, amazingly, walked out with $1,000 for his instrument.
He said David toured around America playing his music for a while, before Leroy Rainbow inspired him to come back and get his college degree.
He said David agreed to study to be a teacher solely because he wanted his summers off.
But after he started teaching, “It just became a part of his being, of what he wanted to do.”
Then he earned his master’s degree and went to Whittemore Park Middle School. He said his brother warned that people sometimes have only one moment to make a difference and if they miss that moment, it’s gone.
“That’s what I loved about him, that’s what really inspired me to want to be around him,” he said.
Manigo likened life’s events with filling a bucket. He said buckets can be filled with any good deeds or thoughts. He included cutting someone’s grass, thanking others for what they do and saying things that make people feel good about themselves as the kinds of deeds that can be tossed into a bucket.
“Have you filled your bucket today,” he asked, adding that for people to be successful they must fill their buckets with love, praise and giving.
The older Manigo said he knows his brother filled his bucket because he’s talked with children who told him what his brother had done for them.
Joshua McCray introduced David Manigo to the crowd saying he was one of six children and had three of his own.
He began his involvement in music at a young age and was involved with the music ministry at his church. He studied piano at Coastal Carolina University while it was still part of the University of South Carolina system.
Manigo performed with Martha Reeves and the Caribbean Players during his time on tour.
He returned to school in 1991 when he earned a degree in elementary education with a minor in music.
He learned to serve the community at Conway High School, according to McCray.
Event organizer Claudine Schofield said selecting this year’s honorees was easy because all three of them impacted the community’s young people as well as the community at large.
She called them trailblazers saying they all made important contributions to education.
She said they look forward to this event every year because not only do they get the chance to fellowship with members of their community, but they also celebrate people on whose shoulders they now stand.
Over the years, she estimates that they have celebrated the achievements of 90 or more people.
