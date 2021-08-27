They might not have had anything to do with the Conway High School girls’ tennis team starting its season with a win Monday afternoon, but the newly-refurbished tennis courts certainly made a hit with the players, their coach, parents and grandparents.
“I do think it’s easier to cheer on our teammates…We’re thankful we weren’t having to play on those cracked courts anymore,” said Eliza Sansbury, who is determined by her Coach Patrick Howle to be one of the team’s leaders.
As for Monday’s match against South Florence, she said, “There was a lot of great tennis, I don't think we expected them to be that good.”
As for the upgraded courts, she said, “They’re awesome. I’m kind of sad they’re only here for my last year.”
The Horry County School District spent a total of $1.6 million for Conway, Carolina Forest and Green Sea Floyds to play tennis on topnotch courts at their school sites. Conway’s part of that was $523,000.
Sansbury, a CHS senior, said it was nice being back at her school to play the match and believes the team played better because the community was able to come out and watch them.
“I love my team and I think it’s such a great group of girls. I’m really honored that they have let me do that (be a team leader). I think they’re all just great girls…I love to cheer them on. I like to have a good optimist attitude,” she said.
Eliza’s mom, Stacy Sansbury, said Eliza, one of the Sansbury triplets, chose tennis over cheerleading because she wanted to do something different than her sister, Emma, who is a cheerleader.
She said Eliza is excited to get to play her senior year on the Conway High School courts.
As one of three seniors on the team, her daughter is in her sixth, and final season on the CHS tennis team.
“So, she’s been playing as long as she could on this team. She loves the camaraderie and she loves mentoring the girls,” she said.
Mrs. Sansbury says her daughter is improving and the proof is that, as a longtime league tennis player herself, she was recently defeated for the first time by Eliza.
Eliza didn’t act like that was such a great feat saying, “I guess I have just gotten better and she’s gotten a little worse.”
Then laughed as she said she just ran her mother and wore her out.
Howle, the coach, said he’s got a great group of girls, who are still really young. The team added three junior high girls this year and they’re already working their way into the lineup.
As for playing at Conway High, he said, “We’re excited to be out here. Collins Park was always fun, but it’s great to be out here.”
The stands, that hold about 50 people, and lots of lawn chairs at Monday’s match held parents and grandparents.
Howle hopes that more students will come to watch his team.
The updated facility has five courts and a practice wall.
They have new fencing and LED lighting and the upgrade added bleachers and concrete.
“It’s the same layout, they just took them down to the ground and redid them,” Howle said.
The girls recently finished a preseason tournament with a record of 2-2, but Howle is okay with that because Conway’s number one player was injured in her first match.
The girls will play eighteen matches this season, ten of them on the CHS courts and will complete their tough season in mid-October.
The girls finished tops in their region two years ago, and did well in the championship that year just short of a win.
But, Howle says this year’s competition, especially what he’s expecting from Carolina Forest and Socastee, will be especially tough. Socastee is the reigning state champion in Region 5.
“Our region is so good…We could finish first. We could finish third. It’s going to be a tough season,” Howle said.
He is a happy coach whatever happens.
“It’s like being the father of eleven kids. I feel like all of them are mine, especially when you have tight matches. I love it. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
His daughter Ellie Howle, a tenth grader, is a member of the team. He expects a second younger daughter to be on the team next year so, he said, “I’ll be around for a while.”
Ellie, who was playing doubles Monday, says she likes her position because she gets to work with her teammates, which relieves some of the pressure.
She’s been on the team since seventh grade and likes supporting her teammates.
As for playing at CHS Monday, she said, “I like being here. It feels more at home.”
Granddad Lindsey Hilbourn, a former Conway High School football standout, was at Monday’s match to cheer on his granddaughter Avery Combs, who recently turned 13 and is a second seed, according to her grandfather.
He thinks things have changed a little at CHS from the days when he played and football was king. Now the girls and their tennis are coming on strong.
“I got Tiger blood in me. I can’t help it. Conway’s been good to me. Sports have been good to me,” he said.
He said he’s proud to be part of Tiger history and now seeing his granddaughter playing for Conway keeps that pride going.
As for the team, he said, “Win or lose, they’re always winners to me.”
As for his granddaughter, he said, “She may be number two on the team, but she’s number one in my book.”
He says the team has a good coach plus a lot of talent, excitement and enthusiasm, and he expects them to do well in their conference.
“I’m proud as a peacock. Why wouldn’t I be?” he asked.
Eliza Sansbury says she’s always wanted to continue her education at Clemson University, but as the time draws near a little fear is setting in, and she might decide to go to Coastal Carolina University. What she does know is that she wants to be a nurse practitioner.
As for her future with tennis, she says she doesn’t plan to play on a college team, but she definitely wants to keep playing the game.
“I love the sport…The people are what make it so much fun,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.