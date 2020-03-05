Annually the CHS Educational Foundation recognizes select educators and alumni by inducting them into the Conway High School Hall of Fame.
This year the banquet for the honorees will be held in the Commons at Conway High School April 30 at 6 p.m. The 2020 Outstanding Educator Awards will be presented to Jean M. Timbes and Ruthie Vaught Warren; and Outstanding Alumni Awards will be awarded to William Kenneth (Ken) Richardson, Vanessa E. Wyche and posthumously to Major General James B. Allen, U.S. Army.
Activities for the evening will include performances by the CHS Orchestra and the A Cappella Choir culminating with the induction ceremony. Each Honoree will receive a commemorative plaque and each name will be added to the permanent plaques at CHS.
The first 2020 Inductee for the Hall of Fame will be Jean Medlen Timbes, who will receive an Outstanding Educator Award. Timbes grew up in Conway, the only child of the late Gaston and Maggie Medlen. She attended Conway schools and is a 1959 alumna of Conway High. She received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Columbia College, and later earned a master’s degree from USC.
Timbes taught math in six high schools and two colleges (Coastal Carolina University and Clemson University), spending most of her teaching career at Conway High. “Mama Jean”, as many students called her, was the cheerleader sponsor; a Pilot teacher for the Horry County Schools math curriculum standards, the supervising teacher for CCU interns in mathematics, and she wrote math test questions for the national ACT testing program.
In 2001 she was selected by the S.C. Department of Education as a teacher specialist for mathematics serving onsite in at-risk schools. After serving in this role for five years, Timbes retired in 2006. She also owned and operated The Flower Shop on Main that later became a property lease with a major bank.
In 2002, Timbes entered into politics by winning a seat on the Conway City Council. Today she is the longest serving member on council having served 18 consecutive years and winning five elections. She has worked with three mayors and three city administrators, and has served as mayor pro tem three times.
Timbes serves on the board of directors of the Waccamaw Council of Government. She was a former board member for Conway Downtown Alive and was awarded that group’s Outstanding Achievement Award in 2012. Timbes is a member of the Horry County League of Cities and the Horry County Historical Society, and is a Friend of the Library. She currently serves on the Conway High Educational Foundation Board and the CHS School Improvement Committee.
She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Conway where she served as chair of the Sanctuary Renovations Committee.
Her older son Mark and his wife Clay live in Columbia. They have two daughters; Kate, a student at Wofford, and Anna, a sophomore at AC Flora High School. Her second son Michael and his wife Ashley live in Charleston. Their children, Walker and Sawyer, attend elementary school there. Timbes’ daughter Jennifer, a 1986 CHS graduate, who was attending Clemson University, lost her life in a car wreck at age 19.
A second inductee, who will receive the Outstanding Educator Award is Ruthie Vaught Warren, also an alumna of CHS. Warren grew up in the Tilly Swamp community of Horry County, attended Conway High School and Coastal Carolina College before heading to Columbia to earn a master’s degree. Her parents, the late John and Elise Vaught, had a significant impact on her life. Warren says, “My family created who I am.”
Ruthie Warren began her teaching career at Green Sea Floyds, but soon moved to Conway High where she taught for 19 years. During her years at Conway High, Warren taught a variety of classes including honors English, AP English Literature, Creative Writing and SAT Prep. In addition she was the yearbook and Inkling advisor. While at CHS, she was honored by being named Teacher of the Year. She was the coordinator of the Teacher-Cadet program and was a mentor to many. She served as the coach for the award winning Brain-Game academic competition team. Warren has always had a special relationship with her students. She has the ability to nudge students into mastering the skills needed for their future careers. Warren says “No other career gives you an opportunity every single day to help mold a child and his future. “
When Carolina Forest High School was built, Warren transferred there to teach so that she would be in her children’s attendance area, and, also, she wanted to help begin a new school. At CFHS she continued to excel and was the chair of the English department. In addition to her classroom duties, she was in charge of the National Honor Society and the Beach Ball Championship. Her Beach Ball Team members went on to win the championship that awarded each participant $60,000 for college. Warren has spent the past 15 years as an instructional coach so she is no longer in the classroom. She is finishing her 44th year of teaching and is beginning to think of retirement!
Warren says her proudest moments come when she attends large A-Team meetings for Horry County Schools. She can look around and see countless administrators and directors for Horry County who were former students in her classrooms.
Ruthie Vaught Warren is married to her husband Kevin, who is a member of the Conway High staff. They have a son Christian, and a daughter Collins.
William Ken Richardson, the recently-elected chairman of the Horry County School Board, will be honored with the first Outstanding Alumnus Award for 2020. Richardson’s parents are Edna and Lundy Booth and Maxie and Ruth Richardson. He grew up in Conway, graduated from Conway High in 1972, and attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College. He has 25 years of service in the education community having served on the Coastal Carolina Advisory Board, the HGTC Board of Directors, serving as chairman for 16 years, and currently is the chairman of the Horry County Board of Education.
He is the only person to have served as both chairman of the board for a college and chairman of the board of a school district in the state of South Carolina. He was named chairman emeritus of HGTC in 2017. Richardson certainly shows his “passion” for education.
He was a youth football coach for 10 years, and was the 1978 Jaycee of the Year. He was the owner of Fowler Motors until 2009, and his ability to understand the finances of large organizations contributed to his business acumen. He served on the board of several automobile dealerships from 1991 to 2000. He is a member of the board of directors of BB&T, Bank of SC.
His family includes his wife Donna, his son Jason, his daughter Christi (Robert Hucks) and his grandsons, Riles and Winn.
The second Outstanding Alumnus award will be presented posthumously to Major General James Burroughs Allen Jr., U.S. Army, ret. Major General James Allen Jr. was born in 1933 in Conway, and was the oldest son of the late James Burroughs Allen and Mae Reavis Allen. Major Allen attended Conway schools and graduated from CHS in 1951. He attended Presbyterian College on a football scholarship and, upon graduation, he was commissioned in the U.S. Army and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.
Major General Allen served as an aide-de-camp to the commanding general at Ft. Jackson, and served two tours in combat in South Vietnam. He also served in the Pacific, Korea and Germany.
He won numerous awards and decorations including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service medal, five air medals, the highest German Army peacetime award and many others. Allen loved his military career and served his country well. After serving in the army for 35 years, he retired in December 1990. After retirement he continued to work for another 10 years for the S.C. Employment Security Commission. He worked to place and assist veterans and helped to establish the Troops to Teachers program with four state universities. In 1996, he initiated the Military Magnet Academy in Charleston, a first of its kind in the United States.
Major General Allen received the Alumnus of the Year Award for Presbyterian College in 1989 and was inducted into the PC ROTC Hall of Fame in 1993.
Above all, Major Allen loved his family and his country. He was an avid golfer and loved to watch sporting events. He served in the American Legion Post 182 and was a member of Shandon United Methodist Church. “The General” passed away in 2017 and is buried at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Jo Lynn; three sons, James Allen Burroughs III (Shelby), Joseph Allen (Angela) and Jeffrey Allen (Jacqueline). He has three grandchildren, Jamison, Jefferson and James Burroughs IV.
The last award for Outstanding Alumni will be given to Vanessa Wyche, a native of Conway, born in 1964, the youngest of five.
Her parents, the late Gilbert and Inez Ellerbe, were both educators, who instilled a strong work ethic in their children. She attended Conway High until her junior year when she went to the Governor’s School because of her keen interest in science. Wyche graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in materials engineering followed by a master’s degree in bioengineering.
Wyche began her career at the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, DC. In 1989, she began her work with NASA as the director of the Exploration Integration and Science Directorate at Johnson Space Center. In 2018, she was named to her current position as the deputy director of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, an organization of nearly 10,000 civil service and contractor employees working for the space center.
Wyche assists with the leadership of a broad range of spaceflight activities, including NASA’s astronauts, Mission Control and plans for human missions to the Moon and Mars.
She serves on multiple boards, including chair of Space Center Houston, the advisory board member of Houston Exponential, Space Com and the NASA College Scholarship Foundation. She advocates mentoring and promotes science, technology, engineer and math (STEM).
Wyche has received numerous honors from NASA for her work. She has been recognized as a national “2016 Women Worth Watching” honoree by the Profiles in Diversity Journal, and she was listed as one of the 2017 “Inspiring Women from South Carolina” by Coastal Carolina University. She was inducted into the Thomas Green Clemson Academy of Engineers and Scientists at Clemson University in 2019.
Wyche and her husband George Wyche Jr., Esquire have one son George Wyche III. They live in Houston, Texas.
Multiple businesses are already listed as sponsors for the banquet and will be recognized at the ceremony for their contributions to education: Anderson Brothers Bank, Conway National Bank, Coastal Carolina University, Century 21-Chris Sansbury, Coastal Carolina National Bank, Colonial Insurance-Jon Allen, Daisy Fair, Horry Electric, Inc., Palmetto Chevrolet, State Farm-Mary Kendall Bittle, LLP, and United Community Bank are sponsors for the event. Sponsorships are still available.
All family and friends of the inductees as well as interested parties for the Conway High Foundation are encouraged to attend the festivities April 30. Tickets for the banquet are $35 and may be purchased from any Foundation Board member or from Conway High. The members of the CHS Foundation Board are Laura Edge, Paula Allen, Jean Timbes, Tracy Hall, Carol Boyd, Martha Hunn, William Hedgepath, Michelle Duncan, Ashley Hench, John Proctor, Markus McCullough, Claudine Schofield and Ann Taylor, and, from Conway High, Katie Coutain, Shanay Clark and Principal Lee James.
