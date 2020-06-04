Each year, the Conway High School Educational Foundation awards several scholarships from generous donors to deserving seniors headed to college.
These scholarships are funded by private donations and are an opportunity to recognize those who have had an impact on CHS and the Conway community.
CHS senior Kristen Narcisi was awarded two scholarships: the Jennifer Timbes Leadership Scholarship and the Lee Cates Legacy Scholarship.
“Last week I was so stressed out … so worried about how I’m going to pay for college,” Narcisi said, saying the call about her win came right after she “ranted” to a friend about money. “I was so excited and still right now it gives me chills … they saw the light in me …”
She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, as well as the Social Studies, Math, and English Honor Societies, and more. She is involved at Maple Baptist Church and Conway Church of God.
Narcisi is headed to Presbyterian College in their pre-pharmacy program.
The Jennifer Timbes Leadership Scholarship has been awarded to a deserving senior since 1989 in memory of Jennifer Clare Timbes, CHS Class of 1986, who was killed in an automobile accident when she was a sophomore at Clemson University.
Timbes was a former Miss Conway High, captain of the junior varsity and varsity cheerleading squads, on student council, and co-editor of the yearbook. She was a member of the National Honor Society, belonged to many school clubs, and selected to represent CHS in Washington D.C. at the 1985 National Award of Excellence in the White House Rose Garden.
Timbes’ scholarship is given to a student who exhibits some of those same leadership qualities, who have been leaders and made contributions to both the school and the community, and a member in good standing of the National Honor Society. The student must also have attended CHS for at least two years.
Narcisi’s other scholarship, the Lee Cates Legacy Scholarship, goes to a student who exhibits outstanding service and leadership qualities, who is involved heavily in community and school service, and who has high moral principles.
The award’s namesake was a 2006 graduate of CHS, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the Science, Math, English, Spanish, and Thespian Honor Societies.
Cates was the videographer for the CHS football team, president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a member of the Mock Trial team before graduating and heading to Clemson University.
At the end of Cates’ first semester at Clemson he was diagnosed with leukemia. Education was important to him and the CHS Educational Foundation said he never gave up, making the dean’s list every semester. He completed three years at Clemson and was accepted at the Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine before passing away in 2012.
CHS senior Abigale Acerbi won the Charles L. Watson scholarship.
“I was so excited,” Acerbi said.
Acerbi was recently featured in My Horry News for using her own funds and time to make masks for people in healthcare who needed them, while juggling her senior schoolwork. She also has a photography business on the side.
She was a member of the National Honor Society, and the English and Social Studies Honor Societies, as well as the Beta Club, Key Club, and she ran her own prom closet for those who needed outfits.
Acerbi plans to attend Coastal Carolina University in the fall to major in Early Childhood Education, to get her masters, and to minor in photography to help improve her skills.
The Charles L. Watson Scholarship honors Mr. Watson, who was a Conway attorney and businessman who served on the board of visitors of the E. Craig Wall Sr. College of Business Administration at CCU. He attended the school in 1965-1966 before earning his bachelor’s degree from USC and a law degree from the USC School of Law. He was named an honorary founder of CCU in 2012.
Watson passed away in 1998.
Senior Connor Chaplin had just received a rejection letter for another scholarship for which he applied, when he heard he won the Sallie E. Goldfinch Mathematics Honor Award.
“It was quite the pick-me-up,” Chaplin said. “I was really excited.”
Chaplin plans to attend the University of South Carolina and major in environmental science. He served in a number of school groups and was also Senior Class President.
Chaplin’s scholarship was given in honor of CHS graduate and former math teacher Sallie E. Goldfinch. During her 11-year tenure at CHS, she taught hundreds of children Algebra, Geometry, Honors Calculus, and Calculus II. Her passion for children and education continues alongside her husband in their financial advisory practice. The scholarship is given each year by her husband William and their two sons, Mac and Sam.
Maddie Floyd received the honor of the Mary Ann Long Stalvey Scholarship.
“The fact that I’m able to give back to my community with this career…I’m very excited … this will pay for my uniforms or books,” Floyd said. “I want to be the best person I can be for my community. They’ve done a lot for me and molded me into the person I am today.”
Floyd plans to attend nursing school at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, transfer to CCU, and eventually go on to the nurse practitioner program at Francis Marion University.
Stalvey was a retired teacher and alumna of CHS, who chaired the organizational committee that formed the CHS Educational Foundation. She served as a founding member of the Board of Directors.
In 2001, she was named by the Conway Chamber of Commerce as Woman of the Year. The CHSEF named her Outstanding Educator and inducted her into their Hall of Fame in 2002, and her scholarship is given annual to a graduating sernior who plans to attend HGTC.
Floyd also received the Carol Hoyt Scholarship, which was established in 2019 after Hoyt’s unexpected passing. She was a Conway Downtown Alive volunteer and visitor center ambassador for many years.
The CHSEF said Hoyt could “talk to a brick wall and never met a stranger”, and believed in giving back to the community that had given her so much.
The CHSEF also offers another scholarship, The David Summers Scholarship, but there were no applicants for it this year.
Summers’ scholarship was established by Daisy Fair Flowers in 2019 to honor Summers, its founder, for his contributions to the community.
He served many generations as a florist, but was also known for pitching in to honor fellow businesses, veterans, students, and violent crime victims. His open-handed generosity treated everyone that came to Daisy Fair Flowers like family.
On behalf of two local organizations, the CHSEF also awards The Conway Fine Arts Club scholarship to a senior who plans to major in an arts-related field of study. The Waccamaw Sertoma Club also gives an award to a senior who is hearing-impaired, has a family member with hearing impairment, or plans to major in an auditory-related field of study. There were no applicants this year.
For more information about how to create a scholarship, email conwayhsef@gmail.com, and for qualifications necessary to apply for each scholarship, visit www.chseducationalfoundation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.