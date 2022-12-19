Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first Conway location Wednesday featuring a drive-thru pickup lane, according to a release.
The restaurant, at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, is offering complimentary merchandise to the first five people in line and free chips and guac to customers after their first purchase if they sign up for Chipotle Rewards.
A Chipotlane is also featured at the new location and it allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their vehicles.
The new Conway location will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chipotle offers on average 25 jobs per location, the release states, and is looking to hire at the Conway restaurant. To apply, visit chipotle.com/careers.
