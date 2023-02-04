A large Chinese balloon was shot down by the United States off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon.
An Horry County spokesperson said it's possible fragments could float to the coastline following the operation. The United States military is working to collect debris from the ocean, officials said.
Anyone who sees debris should call local authorities at 843-248-1520.
"Debris should not be touched, moved, or removed," Horry County spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said in an email. "Such items are part of a federal investigation and tampering could interfere in that investigation."
The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded departures from and arrivals to the Myrtle Beach International Airport as a large Chinese balloon passed over the Myrtle Beach area.
"The FAA has paused departures from and arrivals to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort," the agency said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.
Flights at MYR have resumed as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the FAA
The Associated Press reported the Biden administration planned to shoot down the balloon, which is suspected of conducting surveillance on the United States's military.
Officials wanted to shoot it down over the Atlantic Ocean, where the remnants could possibly be recovered, the AP reports.
Dozens of people gathered along the beach in Myrtle Beach to watch the balloon on Saturday. About 2:40 p.m. two loud booms were heard and the balloon began to fall over the ocean to off the northern most part of South Carolina.
Kris Sanders who was watching the balloon pass over the area on the beach around 25th Avenue South on Saturday said she doesn't believe the United States should be spied on.
"It is kind of interesting to see for yourself something that was [over] the United States on the west coast and it's over where you live at right now," Sanders said.
Cathy Roos from Pennsylvania said the balloon should have been shot down sooner.
"When it was over space where there was no civilians or businesses or anything on that order because they've been tracking it for days," she said. "Why did they let it transverse this country and circle all of our military bases. I think [it's] inappropriate."
Tanya Garboski, a Surfside resident, said she believes it's scary the balloon went across the country.
"I really think they should've tried to contain it if they could," she said.
