A 5-year-old boy died Wednesday night after being pulled from a Myrtle Beach resort pool, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Ocean Reef Resort near 71st Avenue North, Willard said in an email. He was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Shane Chester was visiting Myrtle Beach with his family from Darlington, Willard said.
Willard did not immediately provide a cause of death, and said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
Master Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said officers are investigating the incident as a drowning and that no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.