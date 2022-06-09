Picking up fast-food chicken may become more convenient in Conway before the year is over.

Construction began last week on a road that will connect Mill Pond to 16th Avenue. It will run behind, well, several restaurants that are in the chicken business: Chick-fil-A and a new Bojangles. Plus Walgreens, Dunkin’ and a new Starbucks.

Wondering what the road’s name could be?

Chicken Street. Though it’s unclear if any chickens will attempt to cross this road.

The road extension is happening for several reasons. First, it will help to alleviate the rush of traffic during nearby events at the Conway Sports and Fitness Center, it’s expected to create a safe access for pedestrians and drivers, and help with stormwater, said Conway spokesperson June Wood.

The stretch along U.S. 501 (Church Street) in front of the chicken establishments is one of the top areas for traffic collisions in the city, Wood said.

“Adding this in the rear can hopefully bring some safety concerns down on 501,” Wood said.

The project is costing the city $250,000 and could take about six months. The entire road will be 2,366 feet, or just under a half of a mile long, will have defined turn lanes, the road will be wider, and part of the project includes a detention pond. The current road is more or less a driveway and is unnamed.

There will also be sidewalks so it is pedestrian friendly, Wood said.

The city’s plans for the road showroom for a Chick-fil-A site expansion. The Conway Chick-fil-A franchisee did not respond for comment.

As construction on a new Bojangles is underway alongside its current location, a Starbucks is set to move into the Bojangles building, city records state.

Mark Kiskunas with Grand Strand Bojangles said both the new Bojangles and Starbucks will have access to the new road.

The new Bojangles location will sit back from U.S. 501 to allow for the drive-thru line to weave through the parking lot, as well as better parking, Kiskunas said, adding customers in general will have better access to the restaurant and Starbucks.