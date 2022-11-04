Seeing the Atlantic Ocean from your bedroom through french doors leading out to a sun-soaked porch is a common dream that may be out of reach for many beach lovers.
Faith and Mike Rose of New Jersey were able to make their sandy dreams a reality when they bought a $1.9 million home in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach earlier this year.
Not only were they able to find a home big enough to fit their seven children, but the Roses also found themselves as the stars of an episode of American Dream Home, a reality television show all about the home hunting process.
Mike Rose, owner of a marketing firm, said that when the opportunity to be on the show first presented itself that he and his wife, Faith, a homeschool teacher and parish director, were hesitant.
“My first response was, ‘no,’” he said. “But then we kind of thought, ‘Well, this can be good,’ because we can rent out the house in terms of, ‘Come stay at the American Dream Home!’”
American Dream Home is a FOX Business Network show hosted by Cheryl Casone.
According to FOX spokesperson, Sofie Watson, “Cheryl Casone joined the network when it launched in 2007 and after buying and renovating her apartment in NYC, she became hooked on real estate. Prior to her career in financial journalism, Casone got her start in business as a flight attendant – so American Dream Home is the perfect culmination of her life story.”
American Dream Home features families who are presented with a few different homes that fit their needs, and, by the end of the episode, the families announce which home they want to purchase.
“Mike and Faith faced a competitive housing market when they went in search of their American Dream Home in North Myrtle Beach,” Casone said. “Investors have been buying up properties there, in particular since the pandemic. Who wouldn’t want to look at those gorgeous beaches every day!
“With inventories so low they had to make a quick decision. Things would list for sale and be gone incredibly fast! It was definitely a pressure situation, but they are such a great team as a couple. I loved how dedicated they were to make sure the home they bought was perfect for their kids. Someday even grandkids! That’s some impressive long-term planning!”
Mike Rose said they were in the market for an investment property where they can vacation as well as rent out to visitors. They do not currently plan to live in the home full time.
“It's still an investment property,” he said. “But at the end of the day, our goal is to kind of go down there more and be there more, but in the meantime, we're kind of renting it out.”
In the show, Faith, Mike and their one-year-old daughter visit three homes in North Myrtle Beach.
“Frankly, the other two houses weren't even an option. We had already purchased the house,” Mike Rose said.
The couple said that they purchased the home in February 2022 and the show was filmed in May 2022.
Their realtor, Bryan Cox of CENTURY 21 Barefoot Realty, was also on the show and called it a "great experience."
"I was at my desk one day doing some work and I got a call. And Gina, the producer, she says, 'Hey, this is Gina from American Dream Home and we saw that you had recently sold a house in North Myrtle Beach and we'd like to do a TV show with you guys on American Dream Home.' And you get a call like that and I thought it was kind of a prank call at first," he said.
"She said, 'Would you consider it?' And I said, 'Yeah, I'd be crazy not to. It's a great opportunity,'" he said. "It was a blast. And everybody was super nice to work with. They made you feel real at ease and they promised to make us look good."
The Roses said they were nervous that they would like the other two homes featured in the show more than the home they had already purchased, but after all was said and done, the couple said the other two houses were “not even comparable” to the home they bought.
“There wasn't a lot on the market though,” Faith Rose said. “They really had a hard time finding a comparable house that was for sale at the time.”
The couple said that they enjoyed being on the show despite their home buying story being depicted differently from how it really went.
“It’s totally fabricated,” Mike Rose said. “Everything's done in a way where they're dictating how the story goes, and it's really fun, but I don't think any of us knew that these people already own the houses that they chose.”
FOX Business Network declined to comment about the show's portrayal of the Rose's home buying story.
Cox said that he enjoyed how much the show focused on the Roses' family and and background. He said they went from being his clients to his "friends."
"Over the last week, I've received an email from one of the producers saying, 'Hey, I think they're going to do another season next year. If you sell another one, or if Mike and Faith buy another one, let us know. We would like to do another story with you," Cox said.
The episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and can be found on the FOX Business website.
