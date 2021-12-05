Coastal Carolina's football team will return to Orlando for the second year in a row to play in the Cure Bowl against Northern Illinois.

The Chanticleers are set to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies in the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl on Dec. 17.

Coastal played in last year's Cure Bowl against former Big South rival Liberty, ultimately coming up short in overtime 37-34 after a blocked field goal.

Northern Illinois is coming off a 41-24 win over Kent State in the MAC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 4, avenging a 52-47 loss to the Golden Flashes earlier in the year. The Huskies' win Saturday was the team's first MAC Championship title since 2018 and fifth MAC title since 2010.

After going winless in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season (0-6), the Huskies will look to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2014. Northern Illinois will also look to break their losing streak in bowl games, currently at six games. The Huskies last win in a bowl game, coincidentally, came against a Sun Belt team in the 2011 GoDaddy.com Bowl. The Huskies took down Arkansas State 38-20.

The Chanticleers and the Huskies will kick off at 6 p.m. in Orlando on Friday, Dec. 17.