If there was any talk of Coastal Carolina not living up to its preseason hype, that chatter didn't last long Thursday night.
The Chanticleers’ offense erupted for over 610 yards in a 52-14 thrashing of The Citadel at Brooks Stadium.
“We started off well there in the first half — offense, defense and special teams," head coach Jamey Chadwell said. "Any time you play a team like that, a physical team, you know what you’re getting. But can you match the physicalness of it? … I thought our guys stepped up to that challenge.
After a somewhat bland first quarter that only saw a single touchdown from Coastal running back Shemari Jones, the Chanticleers exploded on offense in the second quarter, putting up 24 points on the Bulldogs.
Back-to-back touchdowns from Chants running back Reese White gave the No. 22 team in the country a 21-0 lead with half of the second quarter to play. Both White and Jones finished the game with two touchdowns apiece and Jones eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
“Reese is very unselfish,” Chadwell said. “He will be the lead blocker. And obviously Shemari has the ability to make you miss and has some speed, has some different things. He’s a bigger back and so we felt good about those guys.”
Following a 30-yard dime to Jaivon Heiligh from Grayson McCall and a Massimo Biscardi field goal, the Chants went in at halftime with a comfortable 31-0 lead. McCall was pulled early in the third quarter and finished with 262 yards passing on 16 of 19 attempts and two touchdowns.
McCall, who showcased his skills as a dual-threat quarterback last year, stayed in the pocket for much of the game.
“The challenge for somebody like him is that he has such a great coming out year and then there’s all these different expectations,” Chadwell said. “We’re trying to make sure he gets the ball to the playmakers and doesn’t try to do too much and play within himself and I thought he did a great job.”
While McCall is also known for his running ability, having tallied over 550 rushing yards last year, the Chanticleer quarterback didn’t mind sitting back in the pocket.
“The offensive line played great,” McCall said. “Whatever we need for the team to win, a night like tonight, Shemari, Reese and Brayden, if they’re going to take more, then I’ll just sit back there and throw some balls.”
Redshirt freshman running back Brayden Bennett impressed the coaching staff Thursday night, going for 49 yards on five carries and a touchdown late in the game.
“He’s somebody that we want to get the ball to,” Chadwell said. “He’s somebody that we think has homerun potential. He can run, he can do some things and he’s still growing into his body. Sometimes, he looks like Gumby out there, you know, but he’s going to be really good. We like what he brings to our table.”
Going into their matchup with The Citadel, there were some concerns for the defense considering that the Bulldogs run a triple-option offense that the Chants rarely see. While Coastal’s defense did allow 223 yards on the ground Thursday night, Chadwell was impressed with the work of the secondary, despite them not seeing many passes.
“You judge this one by if they were physical at the point of attack,” Chadwell said. “They’re getting cut a lot and I think our guys did pretty well. They had good eye discipline. When you play an opponent like [The Citadel], you got to make sure your eyes are where they’re supposed to be. And I think, for the most part, we did a good job of that.”
While Chadwell said a matchup like Thursday's doesn’t necessarily prepare them for a team that passes the ball over 30 times a game, nose tackle Travis Geiger Jr. said the Coastal Carolina offense is thriving.
“Our offense is one of the most versatile offenses I’ve seen in a long time and we get looks at practically everything," Geiger said. "We run almost anything. I think there won’t be too much trouble to adjust. I think we will be pretty good.”
Chadwell said one thing will need to change quickly: the penalties. Coastal only had four penalties for 40 yards, but two of those were unsportsmanlike conduct flags following touchdowns. That frustrated the coach.
“The two things that disappointed me was, one, we had a guy that’s been here and he took his helmet off. Take a helmet off and it’s an automatic penalty,” Chadwell said. “On the other one, we had a new tight end, Xavier, catch a touchdown pass, great job, and then we got three guys that want to go celebrate on the sidelines because they’re happy for him. I’m partly going to take blame for it because it was newcomers and I didn’t tell them ‘Hey, you can’t run off the sidelines and celebrate.’ But two, that’s just silly, stupid stuff.”
Chadwell added that despite the team being up, he noticed a loss of focus.
“Guys are on the sideline not paying attention and that costs you,” Chadwell said. “That whole thing from a penalty standpoint and just not staying focused the whole time was a disappointing thing.”
The 52-14 win came in front of a crowd of 16,236 fans, the second largest crowd in program history. It’s something that the team anticipated but was still in awe of when they ran out onto the field.
“I thought that was a big deal,” Chadwell said. “I hope our community, our students, our faculty, our staff, everybody in the Conway area, I hope we can continue. We got six more of these games at home. Hopefully we will continue to do well.”
Next Friday, Coastal Carolina will host a Power 5 conference opponent for the first time in program history when Kansas comes to Conway. The Chanticleers will look to complete the trifecta over the Jayhawks after picking up wins in Lawrence the previous two seasons.
“It’d be awesome if we could get 20,000 people here,” Chadwell said.
Kickoff between the Chanticleers and the Jayhawks is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.