The Chanticleers lived up to the hype and then some in their 52-14 victory over The Citadel at Brooks Stadium last week — and are now looking toward another victory at home against Kansas.

Coastal had over 600 yards on offense last week, quarterback Grayson McCall looked in top form and the Chants’ running back core shared the ball and still managed to have a 100-yard rusher in senior Shermari Jones.

While the defense had to adjust with the triple option that the Bulldogs ran, the Chants stood tall, allowing less than 250 yards total and kept The Citadel out of the end zone for nearly 40 minutes.

“I thought we did a lot of good things in all three phases,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a press conference Monday. “I thought we played hard for the most part. We had a lot of guys have the opportunity to go out and compete which was good.”

The Chants will now have one of their biggest nights in program history as they prepare to host Big 12 opponent Kansas at Brooks Stadium Friday night. It will be the first time that Coastal has hosted a Power 5 opponent.

“Any time you can get a team to come to Conway, it’s a huge benefit,” Chadwell said. “For it to be our very first one, that makes it special. For it to be on TV makes it even better.”

Coastal does have a history with Jayhawks, picking up wins against the Big 12 foe in the last two seasons. However, with a new coaching staff and the Jayhawks coming off a win to start the 2021 season, the 17th-ranked Chants will have their hands full.

Here are 4 things to know ahead of CCU’s historic matchup with the Jayhawks:

THE OPPONENT

Following a 17-14 win over FCS opponent South Dakota, Kansas grabbed their first win since Oct. 26, 2019, ending a 13-game losing streak. The Jayhawks come into Conway to go 2-0 for the first time since 2010. However, going up against ranked opponents – whether it is conference foes, non-conference and even FCS programs – has not been the Jayhawks cup of tea.