The Chanticleers lived up to the hype and then some in their 52-14 victory over The Citadel at Brooks Stadium last week — and are now looking toward another victory at home against Kansas.
Coastal had over 600 yards on offense last week, quarterback Grayson McCall looked in top form and the Chants’ running back core shared the ball and still managed to have a 100-yard rusher in senior Shermari Jones.
While the defense had to adjust with the triple option that the Bulldogs ran, the Chants stood tall, allowing less than 250 yards total and kept The Citadel out of the end zone for nearly 40 minutes.
“I thought we did a lot of good things in all three phases,” head coach Jamey Chadwell said in a press conference Monday. “I thought we played hard for the most part. We had a lot of guys have the opportunity to go out and compete which was good.”
The Chants will now have one of their biggest nights in program history as they prepare to host Big 12 opponent Kansas at Brooks Stadium Friday night. It will be the first time that Coastal has hosted a Power 5 opponent.
“Any time you can get a team to come to Conway, it’s a huge benefit,” Chadwell said. “For it to be our very first one, that makes it special. For it to be on TV makes it even better.”
Coastal does have a history with Jayhawks, picking up wins against the Big 12 foe in the last two seasons. However, with a new coaching staff and the Jayhawks coming off a win to start the 2021 season, the 17th-ranked Chants will have their hands full.
Here are 4 things to know ahead of CCU’s historic matchup with the Jayhawks:
THE OPPONENT
Following a 17-14 win over FCS opponent South Dakota, Kansas grabbed their first win since Oct. 26, 2019, ending a 13-game losing streak. The Jayhawks come into Conway to go 2-0 for the first time since 2010. However, going up against ranked opponents – whether it is conference foes, non-conference and even FCS programs – has not been the Jayhawks cup of tea.
Since 2010, the Jayhawks have gone 3-41 against ranked opponents, two of those wins coming against FCS opponents. Kansas has lost their last 28 true road games versus ranked opponents, conference and non-conference. The last time the Jayhawks secured a victory over a ranked opponent on the road was on Oct. 6, 2007, against in-state rival and conference foe #24 Kansas State.
For the Jayhawks last win on the road against a ranked non-conference opponent, you’d have to go back to Sept. 24, 1983, when Kansas went to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and beat the 10th ranked Trojans of USC.
The past is the past, though.
Going into 2021, the Jayhawks have a new coaching staff and, so far, the Lance Leopold era is looking good.
“If you follow the coaching staff, follow their history, they’ve won everywhere they’ve been,” Chadwell said. “They’re extremely disciplined. They’re tough minded.”
Leopold previously coached at Buffalo, going 37-33 during his tenure. Prior to his time in Buffalo, Leopold coached at Wisconsin-Whitewater of Division III, going 106-9 and winning 6 national titles in eight seasons. In 2018, he guided the Bulls to the first ever 10-win season in the program’s 124-year history. Last season, Leopold led the Bulls to their second consecutive bowl victory, picking up a 17-10 win over Marshall in the Camelia Bowl.
While the Chants may have taken the first two games of the series, the sweep will be hard to come by under the new guidance.
“It will be a completely different team coming in here than we played last year,” Chadwell said. “We’re going to have to be ready to play at a high level for us to come out and achieve a victory.”
Chadwell said when looking at film, the Jayhawks look sound on both offense and defense.
“They’re really good at fundamentals,” Chadwell said. “They’re hard-nosed. They made some mistakes but they didn’t get their head down. They kept playing, kept competing. You can see that they’re excited about playing for each other.”
While the Jayhawks only managed 245 yards of total offense, quarterback Jason Beam had an impressive debut as a Jayhawk, tossing 163 yards on 17 of 26 passing to go with 2 touchdowns.
“He is an athletic quarterback so I think he does bring a little different element than maybe a couple other guys that played last year,” Chadwell said.
Chadwell added that while Beam’s play last week doesn’t change the team’s preparation, it does lead to make some different calls.
Coastal Carolina leads the series versus Kansas 2-0. In 2019, the Chants picked up a 12-7 win, earning the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent. Last season, the Chanticleers poured it on the Jayhawks early, leading 28-0 late in the second quarter, eventually securing a 38-23 victory. Last year’s Kansas also ushered in the arrival of CCU’ star quarterback Grayson McCall, who had 133 yards in the air to go with three touchdowns along with 73 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE SHAKE UP
The Chanticleers did seemingly well against a triple option based offense last week against The Citadel, allowing only 237 total yards. Friday night’s matchup versus the Jayhawks, who run a more traditional style of offense that Coastal is used to.
“It’ll be completely different,” Chadwell said. “The defense we played Thursday night, you won’t see at all.”
Chadwell said certain players played out of their usual position to adjust for The Citadel’s offense. For Chadwell, the biggest challenge this past week was trying to get the defense out of what they practiced ahead of The Citadel game.
“Any time you play a defense you typically don’t see, it takes you awhile to get back out of that because you put so much of that into the opponent you played,” Chadwell said.
Senior defensive tackle Jeffrey Gunter said it has been weird trying to adjust back to something normal.
“I’m a little rusty as far as my normal defensive stuff,” Gunter said.
If there is one positive going forward for the Chants, it’s that the defense has been able to find a way to create turnovers against the Jayhawks. Coastal’s defense has forced five turnovers in their two matchups, including three in last season’s 38-23 win.
Last season, the Jayhawks had nearly 50 more yards than the Chants despite their 15-point defeat. The takeaways proved to be the difference maker in the last two matchups as the Chants scored four touchdowns off the five turnovers.
PLAYING SMART
The Chanticleers looked like they could do no wrong in their blowout win over The Citadel last week. The longest offensive play the defense gave up was an 18-yard run and the offense looked to be firing on all cylinders.
However, two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were a major talking point for Chadwell following the win.
“That whole thing from a penalty standpoint and just not staying focused the whole time was a disappointing thing,” Chadwell said after Thursday’s game.
With the energy and atmosphere that is expected Friday with a big opponent coming to town, Gunter said he understands energy and passion but mistakes like unsportsmanlike conduct penalties need to change immediately.
“I think the young guys were just excited,” Gunter said. “The stadium was rocking and it was their first real game. Sometimes, when you score a touchdown and you just lose all control. That’s just not Chanticleer football though and we just got to get it under wraps.”
While the penalties were not for targeting or roughing the passer, Chadwell said the team had to take a closer look at why the penalties were unsportsmanlike and work from there.
“It was blatant or trying to taunt anybody but our guys did get excited,” Chadwell said. “We had a guy take his helmet off which you never take your helmet off on the field so that’s something we got to improve there. They know better. And two, we had a tight end score and we had some guys go down there and celebrate. And I’ve got to do a better job of explaining to our newcomers that you celebrate on the sideline and not in the endzone.”
CHASING HISTORY
With Kansas coming to town, many are expecting a record crowd at Brooks Stadium on Friday, potentially breaking the attendance record of 17,249 set in 2019.
“The more people there, the better,” Gunter said. “I love when the stadium’s rocking and it’s an environment that I love being around.”
Gunter said last week’s crowd of 16,236 made him a bit emotional.
“I shed some tears,” Gunter said. “It was like a dream come true. I remember when things weren’t so great around here and nobody was in the stands. I’m just happy that people are coming and supporting us.”
Chadwell applauded the fans, the student section especially, with their support last Thursday and hopes to see that same type of atmosphere and then some.
“Our student body was excellent,” Chadwell said. “Hopefully we’ll have a great crowd for another home game here on Friday night.”
Some other potential milestones to look out for Friday night:
- Jaivon Heiligh is 170 receiving yards away from surpassing 2,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fifth Chanticleer to achieve the milestone. Heiligh surpassed Tyrell Blanks for 5th all-time in receiving yards with his 133-yard performance against The Citadel.
- Grayson McCall is 225 passing yards away from eclipsing 3,000 career passing yards as a Chanticleer. He would become the fifth Chanticleer to reach this mark.
- McCall only needs 11 pass completions to move atop former teammate Fred Payton for fifth all-time. McCall currently has 176 career pass completions.
